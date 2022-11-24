Northeast Vocational Students Rewire Revere History Museum

Special to the Journal

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech students in the Electrical pathway are putting their skills to work as they replace wiring in a 121-year-old museum.

The Revere History Museum was built in 1901, and was previously used as a rectory by the Immaculate Conception Church before the City of Revere was given the property in a land swap in the 1980’s. The City then leased it to the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation, which converted the building into a 14-room Revere History Museum.

While the building was successfully converted into a museum, and remains open today, insulating the walls and making the building more energy efficient has been impossible with outdated knob and tube electrical wiring in the walls.

As a result, Northeast Metro Tech students are replacing the wiring with a modern standard electrical system while also building upon their classroom learning by applying their skills.

Students will install new code-compliant wiring, new circuit panels in the basement, new emergency lights and exit signs, new smoke detectors, new wiring for air conditioning and heating units, and replace the existing 200 amp service to the building with a new 400 amp service.

“This project gives our students a chance to use their skills in a controlled environment with instructors watching over them to ensure the work is done properly, and in accordance with what students have already learned in the classroom,” said Assistant Principal Jack O’Brien. “This learning experience will reinforce what these students have learned, and will allow them to gain a perspective on their trade that will give them a distinct advantage over others in their field who have not participated in a hands-on vocational program.”

Elle Baker, Open Space and Environmental Planner for the City of Revere, said the project is also a great opportunity for students to learn to do work in historical buildings, where extra care has to be taken so as not to damage the structure and to ensure historically appropriate work is done.

“Everyone at Northeast Metro Tech has been wonderful and the students are really learning a lot from the experience,” Baker said. “It’s not often you get to transform from knob and tube to modern electrical in a building of this size. It’s been an excellent experience for us to work with students, and it’s a great opportunity for the City to have this work done so we can make this building more energy efficient.”