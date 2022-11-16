RHS Sports Roundup

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo Does Well at Division 2 Meet

The 2022 season for the Revere High girls cross country team came to an official conclusion with the State Division 2 Meet Sunday at Stanley Park at Holyoke Community College.

The meet originally had been scheduled for Saturday, but the MIAA moved the race to Sunday because of the forecasted rain (which never really happened on Saturday).

Because of the shift, the only Revere girl who was able to race was Rocio Gonzalez Castillo.

“Despite being a solo racer, Rocio ran really well,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott, “finishing the five kilometer course nearly 40 seconds faster than last week.

“The course was mainly through a tactically challenging wooded area, and while really pretty, did make for some more thoughtful racing,” Sinnott continued. “Narrow trails and uneven footing aside, Rocio finished with a time of 23:43. Her biggest goal was to be sub-24 minutes (which would better her Division 2 race from last year by nearly a minute) and she smashed that goal.

“I am very proud of her and the rest of the team for continuing to work on goal setting and improving over the season,” Sinnott added. “Now it’s time for a well-deserved rest!”