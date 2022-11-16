Revere Football Team Falls to Masco, 34–20

The Revere High School football team fell to Masconomet Regional, 34-20, in a non-league game Thursday at Della Russo Stadium.

The Patriots (4-6) were unable to contain Masco’s strong running game that accounted for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Masco also scored on a pass play and an 80-yard kickoff return.

“Their kickoff return was a big play because we had just closed the margin to two touchdowns,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “That touchdown really hurt our hopes for a comeback.”

Revere senior Sami Elasri accounted for all of Revere’s scoring with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Cicatelli said the team has turned all its attention to the annual Thanksgiving game against Winthrop.

“We’ve begun practices for the Thanksgiving game, and we’ll be ready,” said Cicatelli. “Winthrop has a good team and some very good running backs. It should be a hard-fought game, as it always is between Revere and Winthrop.”

Masconomet (6-4) is coached by former Revere school administrator Gavin Monagle.