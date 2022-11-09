RHS Sports Roundup

Rupp Wins Medal at State Coaches Meet

Revere High freshman Olivia Rupp ran a superb race to finish in the top-10 and earn a medal in the freshman race at the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet this past Saturday that was held at the state high school Development Center in Wrentham.

“Though it was a little warm for the runners, Olivia was dominant again,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Her time once again was a personal best pace for her. She is tough and determined, and races well. I am excited to see how she does next week against the other Division 2 teams across the state.”

Teammate Rocio Gonzalez Castillo ran in the Junior/Senior girls race and had a great finish. Rocio outkicked five other runners in the final 20 meters to finish in 84th place (out of well over 150 runners) with a time of 24:24 for the 5K distance.

Rocio will also race next week at the D-2 State Meet and will be looking to better her time from last year.

RHS Girls Soccer Puts Up Spirited Battle, But Falls Just Short in Tourney Match

The Revere High girls soccer team put up a valiant battle, but could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit and fell to a well-coached and talented Bishop Stang Spartan team by a score of 2-1 in the opening round of the MIAA Division 3 girls state soccer tournament in No. Dartmouth last Friday.

The Lady Patriots, who compiled a 10-6-2 record during the regular season, entered the D-3 tourney as the #38 seed, while the Spartans were seeded 27th with a 7-8-3 mark.

Stang scored two early goals to start the game to grab a quick 2-0 lead, but Revere goalkeeper Nisrin Sekkat and the Lady Patriot defense kept the Spartans off the board the rest of the way.

Stang took its 2-0 advantage into the intermission, but Revere senior forward Nahomy Galvez, assisted by Sandra Torres, reached the back of the Spartan net soon into the second half to slice the margin to 2-1.

Torres took possession of the ball at midfield, turned, and adeptly sent a through-ball through the legs of the Stang defender to Galvez, who corralled the pass and advanced to the top of the box.

The Spartan keeper came out to challenge Galvez, but Nahomy lifted the ball over the keeper’s head for the goal.

“They scored two quick goals in the first half and then we held them scoreless the rest of the game,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell. “Our goalkeeper, NIsrin Sekkat, got a lot of praise from the game officials and the Bishop Stang coach. Nisrin let in two goals on 15 shots on net and came up with a few solid stops in the second half.

“We had a ton of scoring chances in the second half from Erika Mejia, Nataly Olivia, Kaylin Oliva, Nahomy Galvez, and Samarah Piava,” O’Donnell continued. “Our defense held their own on Stang, who moved the ball well and had great speed up top. Ari Pina, Giselle Salvador, Samarah Paiva, and Fatima Olivia have worked so well all year together, I can’t wait to see what they do next season as a unit.

“Jess Nova, Kyra Deleany, and Catalina Chiazvo all moved the ball upfield and played hard,” O’Donnell added. “We had a few scoring chances, but the Stang goalie made some great plays on them.

“Our bench played a huge role in our success this season,” O’Donnell noted. “They came and worked hard every practice to make each other better and they cheered and supported their teammates all year, We will miss our seniors, but the girls who are coming back are something special and I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”

RHS Girls Volleyball Team Falls in Tourney

The magical season for the Revere High girls volleyball team, which compiled a perfect 20-0 record and earned an undisputed Greater Boston League title, came to an end last Thursday with a 3-0 loss at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School in an opening round contest of the MIAA Division 2 volleyball state tournament.

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad entered the tourney as the 19th seed, while Amherst-Pelham, 17-3, was seeded 14th.