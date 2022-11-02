Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of SORA Revere

Special to the Journal

Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.

SORA Revere is named for the small waterbird that whistles through the Belle Isle Marsh and its picturesque walking trails, located directly across the street. SORA is also perfectly situated just a short walk from Revere Beach and the Beachmont MBTA station, a 5-minute drive to Logan International Airport, and a quick train ride into Downtown Boston. SORA will have ground floor retail space, first-class amenities, and views that will enhance the living experience while complimenting a dynamic neighborhood. SORA Revere will be the new centerpiece for Bennington St. with important positive impacts on the city.

“I have had a personal connection to Revere since 1991 and the positive evolution of this great community means a lot to me,” said Oleg Uritsky, Founder & CEO of Helge Capital. “SORA represents our vision of Revere as a highly desirable place to live for families and individuals.

“We are excited to deepen our commitment to, and partnership with, the City of Revere, and SORA is a great step in that direction,” said Caleb Manchester, President & CEO of Gansett Ventures. “The project revitalizes a long vacant and underutilized site, and will add employment, drive economic growth, and increase transit-oriented housing availability in the city.”

SORA Revere was designed by Embarc Design and Rubicon is general contractor.