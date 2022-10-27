Revere Football Loses, 20–14, to Classical

The Revere High football team seemed to have its MIAA playoff berth in hand on Senior Night at Harry Della Russo Stadium, but Lynn Classical rallied in the second half to defeat the Patriots, 20-14, Friday.

“It’s a game that we had in hand and should have won,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “Mental mistakes and penalty flags cost us a football game. Plain and simple.”

Revere quarterback Carlos Rizo and receiver Sami Elasri combined on a 59-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6-6 in the first quarter. Rizo was a standout in the game with more than 100 passing yards.

Revere took the lead in the second quarter on a 60-yard scoring drive, keyed by the running of Maykin Funes-Gonzalez and Chris Cassidy, and the connections through the air by Carlos Rizo and Sami Elasri, who had a 35-yard reception.

Davi Barreto rushed for a three-yard TD run and added the 2-point conversion for a 14-6 lead in what was a successful return to the field for the Patriots’ talented senior running back.

Revere threatened to extend its lead on a drive inside the Lynn Classical 30-yard line, but a personal foul penalty hurt the Patriots’ momentum.

Classical scored a touchdown and two-pointer to tie the game at 14-14 late in the third quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Classical was credited with the recovery of a squib-kick. The Revere defense held its ground deep in its own territory and forced a 4th-down-and-goal at the 13-yard line. However, Classical scored on a pass play to take a 20-14 lead with three minutes left in the game.

“They made the play and that was the game,” said Cicatelli. “It was a game that was clearly in our control. We had five costly penalties and you can’t win football games doing that.”

Revere (3-4) currently stands in the No. 15 spot in the Division 3 playoff rankings and may still have an opportunity to qualify if it defeats Malden and things fall its way in the other regular season finales involving previous opponents. The top 16 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

Cicatelli spoke candidly about Revere’s chances for a playoff berth. “It looks like we’re going to need some help from other teams to qualify,” said Cicatelli.