News Briefs

BCBS Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes

In recognition of World Car Free Day, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes on Thursday, September 22. Unlimited two-hour Adventure Passes, for a 24-hour period, will be available across the Bluebikes system’s 11 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, a publicly-owned bike share managed by municipal staff and operated by Lyft.

The state’s largest health plan remains committed to actively improving the environmental health of its communities while expanding public bike sharing as a sustainable and healthy transportation option. Blue Cross is sponsoring free Adventure Passes all day long in hopes that residents will travel via Bluebikes for the day rather than rely on passenger vehicles, helping to reduce emissions, air pollution and road congestion.

According to Biofriendly Planet, biking uses minimal fossil fuels and offers a pollution-free, environmental-friendly mode of transportation. By replacing a car trip with a bike for every commute, approximately 3000 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions could be saved each year. Based on research from The Adventure Cycling Association, just moderate increases in bicycle use each year could save an estimated 6 to 14 million tons of CO2.

“The health of our associates, members, and communities is intimately linked with the health of our environment,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, we’re committed to expanding public bike sharing in Metro Boston as a sustainable public transportation option, and hope that residents feel encouraged to take advantage of a ‘green’ Bluebikes ride on World Car Free Day.”

Riders can take advantage of complimentary Adventure Passes by downloading and opening the Bluebikes App on a mobile device and entering code “BLUECARFREE”, which unlocks unlimited two-hour Adventure Passes for a 24-hour period. A map of all stations in Metro Boston can also be found here.

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since 2018. By partnering with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes.

Goldberg Announces Unclaimed Property Listings

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“So many people do not know they have unclaimed property waiting for them,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “It is our goal to help return these funds to the rightful owners. Claiming property is fast, easy, and free, so visit FindMassMoney.com or call our office to see if you have anything waiting for you.”

The Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year, Treasury processed over 122,000 claims and returned over $163 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list was published in the Boston Globe on September 11th and will be in the Boston Herald on September 18th. In addition, the list of names will be published in over 30 regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

Residents to Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

Ten residents from Revere will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.

Santiago ParraVelez, Kenneth Griffin, Theresa Traniello, Yu Sheung Mok, Dorothy Morgan, Anthony Desousa, Grace Griffin, Claire Inzerillo, Yu Hing Mok, and Evelyn Griffin, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”

Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley), or Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton). Participants can also choose to join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials are available.

Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

Christian Flag Event Set for Sept. 21 at City Hall

Local faith leaders, including Hal Shurtleff of Camp Constitution, the Rev. Steven Craft of Christian Citizens Ministries, and Pastor Earl Wallace of Liberty ChristianFellowship Church will be the featured speakers at “The Christian Flag WillFly” event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Revere City Hall.

Residents are invited to attend this special occasion.

There will be free gifts. DJ Dude will provide the music.