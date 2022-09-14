News Briefs

Christian Flag Event Set for Sept. 21 at City Hall

Local faith leaders, including Hal Shurtleff of Camp Constitution, the Rev. Steven Craft of Christian Citizens Ministries, and Pastor Earl Wallace of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church will be the featured speakers at “The Christian Flag Will Fly” event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Revere City Hall.

Residents are invited to attend this special occasion. There will be free gifts. DJ Dude will provide the music.

Taste of Chelsea

The annual Taste of Chelsea will be on Monday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 pm at 99 Marginal Street, Chelsea. The event is co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

The highly visible and popular Taste of Chelsea has traditionally brought together corporate and local sponsors, area food and beverage vendors, volunteers, survivors and more than 500 ticket holders each year.

The pandemic’s impact was severe on our communities, especially on survivors’ isolation, stress, financial instability and even fewer options for safety. Over the last year, HarborCOV has provided financial assistance for a range of pandemic-related costs like hotels, housing, food, medication and technology for hundreds of families to keep them as safe, healthy and connected as possible. Our local restaurants, which have so generously donated their food, staff time and operational costs to the Taste of Chelsea over the last 19 years, are also still working hard for their own survival and recovery from the pandemic.

Purchase tickets on line, visit https://harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea/about or call 617-884-9799.

Kitty Connection Online Silent Auction

Kitty Connection, an all-volunteer non-profit dedicated to rescuing and finding safe, loving homes for local cats and dogs, will hold an Online Silent Auction from 4 p.m., Friday, September 16 through 9 p.m., Sunday, September 18 at www.myminiauction.com/kittyconnection.

“It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year again, but the fall and winter holidays are already on the horizon. Our upcoming online auction is a chance to shop for holiday items and gifts while helping local pets in need,” said Kitty Connection President Marie Mazzeo. “As always, the proceeds from this auction will enable Kitty Connection’s volunteers to care for many cats, kittens, dogs and other pets in need until they find forever homes.”

Kitty Connection volunteers rescued over 700 cats and several dogs last year, many in need of surgeries and other major medical care. The organization provides critical high-cost medical care, including surgeries, for 30 to 50 cats annually, as well as funds for low-cost medical care to 30 to 50 adopters following adoption of their pets. Volunteers provide foster homes for animals until they are adopted, and Kitty Connection ensures that pets are spayed/neutered, tested for common illnesses, and vaccinated before they go to their new homes. In addition, Kitty Connection runs a low-cost spay/neuter program for pet owners in need and provides education and outreach in the community about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Bidding guidelines and policies for the September 16-18 event are posted on the auction website, and items available for bid will be listed at the auction start time (4 p.m., Friday, September 16). For more information about this auction, or to learn about volunteer opportunities helping with future Kitty Connection fundraising auctions, please contact [email protected]

To learn more about Kitty Connection and pets available for adoption, visit: www.kittyconnection.net.