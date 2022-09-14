Revere Voters Follow State Trend in Sept. 6 Primary

Revere voters followed the statewide trend in casting their ballots for candidates who emerged victorious in the Democratic and Republican state primaries held Sept. 6.

For governor, Revere chose Maura Healey (2,511 votes) and Geoff Diehl (811 votes) in the Democratic and Republican primaries respectively. Healey and Diehl will square off in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.

Revere joined with voters statewide in nominating Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll (Democrat) and former state representative Leah Allen (Republican) for lieutenant governor. In Massachusetts, the gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial nominees run as one ticket in the general election.

The other Democratic nominees were William Galvin in his bid for re-election as secretary of state, State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, in her bid for auditor, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell in her bid for attorney general, Kevin Hayden, in his bid for Suffolk County district attorney, and Steven Tompkins in his bid for re-election as Sheriff of Suffolk County. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg was unopposed in her bid for re-election.

State Rep. Jessica Giannino of Revere, State Rep. Jeff Turco of Winthrop, and State Sen. Lydia Edwards of East Boston were unopposed in the election. There are no Republican candidates for the positions.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who resides in Revere, was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Clark, who is also the assistant speaker of the House of Representatives, will be opposed by Republican nominee Caroline Colarusso in the general election.

In the other Republican primaries, James McMahon (attorney general), Rayla Campbell (secretary of state), and Anthony Amore (auditor) were nominated without opposition for the state constitutional offices.

Terrence Kennedy was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the Governor’s Council.