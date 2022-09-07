Arrigo and Cabinet Members Invite Residents to Third ‘Community Conversations’

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Cabinet Members announced the third event of the Community Conversations with the Mayor program. On September 27 at 6:30 PM, Mayor Arrigo and Cabinet Members will meet with Ward 5 residents at the Paul Revere School, and all residents are encouraged to register for the in-person and virtual event in-advance. The program was launched in May of 2022 with intentions to meet with city leaders, engage with neighbors, and discuss various city-wide initiatives. So far, Mayor Arrigo and Cabinet Members have visited both the Rumney Marsh Academy and the Jack Satter House as part of this initiative.

“We’re always trying to think of creative ways to interact with our residents and the pandemic greatly exacerbated this need,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The opportunity to go to different neighborhoods in Revere and hear first-hand from our residents what they experience day-to-day is instrumental for both me and my cabinet members. I hope residents take this opportunity to learn more about our work, and also find this as an opportunity to meet their neighbors and discuss issues we face in fruitful conversation.”

The third Community Conversation will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at 6:30 PM at the Paul Revere School. To register in advance, please visit www.revere.org/conversations. Spanish interpretation will be available both in-person and online. During the event, Mayor Arrigo and cabinet members will outline plans for the city, including the new high school, Suffolk Downs, and city-wide infrastructure improvements. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions on a virtual platform and engage with both elected officials and city leaders. Mayor Arrigo and Cabinet Members will be expanding this program in the coming months, with plans to visit all neighborhoods in the City of Revere