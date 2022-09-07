Novoselsky Expresses Thanks to the Community for Their Kindness

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he was grateful to Revere residents and friends who joined the family in paying their respects to his wife, Rochelle “Shelley” Novoselsky, who died on August 25, 2022.

More than 350 people attended funeral services and the shiva for Mrs. Novoselsky at Torf Funeral Home in Chelsea and at her late residence on Dehon Street.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and First Lady Daveen Arrigo, former Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, State Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Rep. Jeff Turco, city councillors and School Committee members were among the many people who attended the memorial observances or expressed their sympathy to the Novoselsky family in personal correspondences.

Rabbi Harold Robinson, a rear admiral in the United States Navy and one of Mr. Novoselsky’s long-time friends, delivered a beautiful eulogy that was written by Mrs. Novoselsky. In her own words, Shelley recalled first meeting Ira on Revere Beach when he was 13 years old and she was 12 years old and telling her friends, “That’s the man I’m going to marry.”

Ira and Shelley Novoselsky shared 52 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Seth Novoselsky and his wife, Jeannemarie, and the loving grandmother of Olivia Novoselsky and Charleigh Novoselsky.

“I want to thank all who paid their respects to Shelley through their attendance at the funeral services, their presence at the shiva, and in the many kind messages of condolence that were extended to the family,” said Ira Novoselsky.