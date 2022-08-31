Revere Voters Go to Polls Tuesday, Sept 6

Revere voters will cast their ballots in the 2022 State Primary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said there are approximately 30,000 registered voters in the city. His office has received 2,000 ballots to-date in the early voting and vote-by-mail processes. Early voting continues through Friday, Sept. 2 at City Hall and the Jack Satter House.

Fahey said eight polling locations (for voters in the 19 precincts) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

One major change in polling locations is that there will not be a polling location on Election Day at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard. Residents of the Jack Satter House will now vote at the Point of Pines Yacht Club.

State Rep. Jessica Giannino of Revere, State Rep. Jeff Turco of Winthrop, and State Sen. Lydia Edwards of East Boston are all unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a resident of Revere, is unopposed in her bid for the Democratic nomination in the Fifth District. Caroline Colarusso of Stoneham is unopposed in her bid for the Republican nomination in the Fifth District.

Statewide Races

Attorney General Maura Healey is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday’s election. Geoff Diehl of Whitman and Chris Doughty of Wrentham are seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The Democratic race for lieutenant governor has three candidates, Kimberley Driscoll of Salem, Tami Gouveia of Acton, and Eric P. Lesser of Longmeadow. The Republican candidates seeing the nomination for lieutenant governor are Leah V. Allen of Danvers and Kate Campanale of Spencer.

There are three Democratic candidates for attorney general, Andrea Campbell of Boston, Shannon Liss-Reardon of Brookline, and Quentin Palfrey of Weston. James McMahon of Bourne is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Secretary of State William Galvin of Boston is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Tanisha Sullivan of Boston. Rayla Campbell of Whitman is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Christopher Dempsey of Brookline and Diana DiZoglio of Methuen are the Democratic candidates for state auditor. Anthony Amore is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for state auditor.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is unopposed in her bid for re-election.

The Democratic and Republican nominees in Tuesday’s State Primary Election will square off in the Final Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.