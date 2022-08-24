Revere School Years Begins on Tuesday, Aug. 30

Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly met with school administrators Tuesday morning at Revere High School as the district moves closer to the official opening of the school year.

Kelly said that students will begin the school year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The new CityLab starts on Wednesday, Sept. 7, as do the kindergarten and early childhood programs.

The total enrollment for the Revere school district to-date is 7,446 students.

Kelly, who leads a school system that has maintained its status as a national model for urban school districts during her tenure, said she was pleased that the school year was beginning after being hampered by the effects of the international COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really excited to get back and be able to focus more on instruction and learning than we’ve been able to in recent years as a result of the pandemic,” said Kelly. “We hope to engage families more now that we have the time and space to prioritize engagement rather than isolation. I’m very hopeful about the coming year; our incredible staff and our amazing families and students will definitely lead the way for all students to succeed.”