Obituaries 08-24-2022

Elena Mazzone

She Was the Light on a Dark Cloudy Day

Elena F. Mazzone of Chelsea passed away on August 21 at the age of 85. Born in Chelsea on March 11, 1937 to the late Quirino Mazzone and Angelina Barbadi, Elena was a very kind hearted person; she never met a stranger. She enjoyed going out to lunch and dinner with her family and friends. She became a regular at her favorite restaurants where everyone knew her name.

She was always a hard worker and worked many years for the St. Paul Insurance Company in Boston as a typist. After retiring, she missed being around other people so she decided to go back to work, and worked another 30 years for Stop & Shop where she was the best grocery bagger in town.

Elena loved sports. She attended many games live throughout the years. She was likely the Boston Red Sox biggest fan, never missing a game on TV if she couldn’t be there in person. She also enjoyed rooting for the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics. Elena also loved Elvis; we aren’t sure if it was the music she loved more or just his good looks. She was always smiling. She was the light on a dark cloudy day.

Elena was a beloved sister of Jennie Venditto (John McCormack) and the late Annette Gariboldi (Charles Gariboldi); cherished aunt of Donna Gariboldi (Jean Carr), Chuck Gariboldi (Laurie Gariboldi), Michael Venditto, the late Karen Venditto, and the late Valerie Daiello; adored great aunt of Tyffany Nyland (Michael Roten Jr.), Satya Venditto-Angelani, Ceiba Venditto-Angelani, Kim Gariboldi (Kurtis Wuehr), Kevin Gariboldi, Jeff Gariboldi and Eddie Landers (Jennifer Landers) and loved great great aunt of Annabella Roten and Gunner Roten.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Thursday, September 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery following the Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elena’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. To make a donation online, please visit: https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. For the guest book, please visit: www.buonfiglio.com.

Arleen Judith Barnes

Retired Educator and Revere Schools Director of Fine Arts

Arleen Judith (Isaacs) Barnes, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, has died at age 83 from complications after a fall. Arleen was an artist, an educator, a voracious reader and an eager traveler. Indomitable, opinionated, creative, loving and fierce, she left an indelible impression on everyone she met.

Arleen was born in Chelsea on August 9, 1939, the daughter of Rose and Ralph Issacs and an older sister to Ken, born in 1944. Arleen was a proud graduate of the Chelsea High School, Class of 1957. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Massachusetts College of Art and a Masters of Education and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Boston State College.

In the mid-1960s, Arleen started working as an art teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Revere. She also taught summer school at Revere High School, where she met her future husband, math teacher, James Barnes. The couple were married on August 21, 1971 at the Colonial Country Club in Lynnfield and Arleen became stepmother to Jim’s two children, James Barnes Jr. and Michelle Barnes. Their daughter,r Randi was born in August of 1976.

The young family lived in Revere, and Arleen worked fulltime at Revere High School, first as dean of girls, then as an art teacher, and finally as the chair of the art department. Her artistic skills were legendary, from painting to illustrating to calligraphy. In 2000, she retired from education, finishing her career as the Director of Fine Arts for the City of Revere Public Schools.

The family moved from Revere to Marblehead in 1985. After their retirement, Jim and Arleen split their time between Salem and South Florida. Arleen became active in Hadassah, serving as president of the Kiryat Yam chapter and as editor of the Region Record of Broward Hadassah. She was named a Hadassah Woman of the Year in 2009.

Arleen is survived by her loving husband, James, her daughter, Randi (wife Lisa), her brother, Ken Isaacs (wife Janice), James Jr. (husband Daniel), Michelle (partner Bill), Beth Raanan (husband Uzzi), Ben and Emma Raanan, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She will be laid to rest in a graveside service, date to be determined, at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

Memorial donations may be made to the Donor’s Choice or Hadassah Florida.

Catherine ‘Kay’ Griffin

A Woman of Great Faith, She Was Loved by Everyone

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church for Catherine F. “Kay” Griffin, 100, who died on Monday, August 15 at the Bayberry Nursing & Assisted Living Facility in Tewksbury following a long illness, Kay turned 100 years old on May 25th. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Kay was a lifelong Revere resident. She was one of eight children born to her late parents, John J. and Johanna G. (Ryan) Griffin.

Kay was educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1942. She worked at Forbes Lithograph for 25 years as a Printer’s Assistant and later went to work at New England Tel & Tel, where she worked from 1969 to 1989, retiring after 20 years of service. Kay enjoyed her retirement, living life quietly and humbly.

She was a woman of great faith and and a devoted communicant of Immaculate Conception Church her entire life. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Kay was loved by everyone.

She is survived by her nephew, Robert J. Lorentz and his wife, Nancy, her great nieces: Denise Kirschner and her husband, Brian, Lori Roberto and her husband, Michael and great nephew, Thomas and his wife, Danielle and by many great grand nieces and nephews. She was the very dear friend of Eva Cauldereli of Revere and the late Susie Di Fiore, also of Revere and is also survived by her sister in-law, Alice Griffin and niece, Laura Griffin.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Mary Tremblay

Her Family Was Most Important to Her

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Revere for Mary A. (Huxley) Tremblay, 70, who died on Saturday, August 13 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following a brief battle with small cell lung carcinoma,. Interment was in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Mary was born in Boston to Robert P. Huxley, Sr. and Helen E. (Fitzgerald) Huxley.

She was raised in the St. Matthews Parish section of Dorchester and was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1970. Mary furthered her education by attending evening courses at Northeastern University.

Mary’s working career began at Mellon Bank as a Procurement Specialist for about 15 years, until taking a lateral position for Blue Cross & Blue Shield where she was still working.

Mary met and married her husband, James Tremblay and the couple settled in Revere over 30 years ago. She was a proud and loving mother and wife. Her family was always most important to her and she loved being surrounded by them.

Mary enjoyed traveling, gardening at her home and simply lounging around her pool. She was always up for family parties, where she got to enjoy her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.

The beloved wife of 28 years to the late James P. Tremblay, she was the loving mother of Joseph R. Tremblay of Revere and Todd J. Tremblay and his wife, Leanne of Allentown, NH; cherished grandmother of Thomas J., Shawn M. and Joshua T. Tremblay, all of Allentown, NH; adored great grandmother of Isla and Delaney; treasured sister of Robert P. Huxley, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Walpole, Helen Allen and her husband, Thomas of Florida and Michael Huxley and his late, wife Judy of Falmouth. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends, coworkers and extended family.

Remembrances may be made to the “Little Ricky Foundation” c/o Ricky J. Freni, 37 Madison St., Revere, MA 02151.

Raymond Norftill, Sr.

Devoted Husband and Loving Father and Member of ‘The Greatest Generation’

Private Graveside Services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden for Raymond R. Norftill, Sr. who died on Tuesday, May 17 at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge following a Long illness, he was 96 years old.

Ray was born in Chelsea to the late Lauren and Beulah (Stone) Norftill. He was raised and educated in Chelsea and attended Chelsea Schools. He enlisted in the United States Army during World War II on March 30, 1944 and served his country proudly until May 5, 1946.

Ray returned home and later married his wife, Rita I. (Thibault). The couple remained in Chelsea where they began their family.

Ray was a devoted husband and loving father. He was hardworking and family was most important. He worked as a Line Leader for Smithcraft and Keene, where his career spanned over 40 years. He was a late member of the Beachmont VFW and the American Legion Post in Revere. Ray was also a member of “The Greatest Generation,” a term that defines men and women who made sacrifices for family and country, not asking for anything in return. A person, who selflessly went above and beyond what was asked of them, simply because it was part of their moral fabric.

The beloved husband of the late Rita I. Norftill, he was the loving father of Raymond R. Norftill, Jr. and his wife, Lou Ann of Tarpon Springs, FL. and the late Rita I. Norftill; the cherished grandfather of Amanda L. Welch of Westford and Jonathan R. Norftill of Ho Chi Minh City; the dear brother of Rita Indelicato of Arizona, Grace Brand of Arizona and George DeMasse of Chelmsford and was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence Norftill, Roger DeMasse and his sister, Beulah Stella.

Remembrances may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.

James McMahon

Retired Revere Police Officer, US Marine Corps Veteran

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, August 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for James A. McMahon, 76, who passed away unexpectedly on July 7 after being stricken ill in his home only a week prior.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Following the Funeral Service, family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life at the Joseph L. Mottolo – V.F.W. Post 4524, 61 Lucia Ave, Revere.

Born and raised in Revere, he was the son of Albert and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) McMahon. He attended Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. and served faithfully during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

He married Mary A. (Freitas) and the couple remained in Revere where they raised their family. James worked various jobs until he was appointed to the Revere Police Department in the early 1980’s. He retired from the force in 2002.

James maintained an active social life and was a member of the Revere Lodge of Elks on Shirley Ave. and the Beachmont V.F.W.

He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Freitas) McMahon of Revere, devoted father of Brian J. McMahon of Revere and his late wife, Maria and Kristine McMahon of Boston; dear brother of Nancy McMahon of Revere and Alice Corderre of Florida and the cherished uncle of Lisa and Robbie.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project by visiting http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Joseph Giuliano

His Presence Will Be Greatly Missed but He Will Forever Be Loved by His Entire Family

Joseph “Joe” Giuliano died at Boston Medical Center on Wednesday, August 17 surrounded by the comfort and love of his family, following a six-year battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

His funeral was conducted on Tuesday, August 23 from Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and entombment at Woodlawn Sheffield Mausoleum, Everett.

Joe was born in Winthrop on January 2, to his late parents, Angelo and Elena (Christoforo) Giuliano. He was raised in East Boston, educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1985.

Joe knew his calling at a young age and began to work for his uncle, Sal Giugliano at “Giugliano Corp.” He began as a laborer and worked his way up to supervisor. Joe was an extremely hard worke, and he did everything with skill and pride. He was forced to retire in 2018, due to his health.

Joe was completely devoted to his family; he loved them all unconditionally. Joe was married to his wife, “Pina” and raised their two sons in Malden. He enjoyed camping in the outdoors and he loved motorcycles. He was also a very affectionate animal lover, especially dogs. His presence will be greatly missed but will forever be loved by his entire family.

The beloved husband of 25 years to Giuseppina “Pina” (Errico) Giuliano of Malden, he was the loving father of Michael Angelo Giuliano and Roberto Antonio Giuliano, both of Malden, the cherished brother of Maria Serretta and her husband, Edward “Ted”, Lucy K. Giuliano and Adrian A. Giuliano, all of Revere, Flora Tella and her husband, Ralph of Malden, Elisabeth Giuliano and Robert Giuliano, both of Revere. He Is also lovingly survived by his canine girl, “Penny” and several nieces and nephews.

Please omit flowers and send donations in Joe’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015-9959. For online condolences and online guest book, please visit : www.vazzafunerals.com.

Victoria Napoli

She Will Be Forever Remembered and Loved by Her Family and Friends.

Family and friends attended a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, August 17 in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home 262 Beach St. Revere for Victoria A. (Skurski) Napoli who died in her sleep, on Monday, August 8 at her residence. She was 57 years old. Her funeral was conducted on Thursday, August 18 at the funeral home and was followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Victoria was born in Revere on November 14, 1964 to Margaret and Edward Skurski, Jr. She was the oldest of four children. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1982. Victoria furthered her education by enrolling in North Shore Community College where she studied at various classes.

Victoria’s proudest moments in her life, was when she was blessed by being a mother to her two sons, James and Michael. Victoria also worked as a clerk in many area department stores in and around the Revere area until she was forced to stop working due to her declining health. She will be forever remembered and loved by her family and friends.

The loving mother of James V. Napoli and Michael A. Napoli, both of Everett, she was the beloved daughter of Margaret (Twomey) Skurski of Revere and Edward J. Skurski, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Marco Island, Florida; the cherished sister of Wendy Fernandes and her husband, Stephen, of Burlington, Kathleen Skurski of Revere and the late Edward J. Skurski, III and the dear aunt of William, Christian, Matthew and Ryan Lubanski and Alexander and Avery Fernandes. She is also lovingly survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rosina Spagnuolo

A Kind and Wonderful Woman; As Beautiful Inside as She Was Outside

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, August 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.107) Revere for Rosina (Silano) Spagnuolo who died peacefully at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere on Sunday, August 21, following a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Her funeral will be conducted on Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St,. Revere. Entombment will be immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery’s Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Rosina was a native of Pratola Serra, Avellino, Italy where she was raised and educated. She was one of eight children and the only daughter of the late Luigi and Maddalena Silano.

Rosina trained and worked as a seamstress her entire life. She began working as a young woman in Italy, where she began her family, later moving to Venezuela.

In 1969, to give her children a better life and brighter future, Rosina along with her oldest daughter, traveled to the United States while sending her youngest two children to live with relatives in Italy. After three long, sacrificial years, she was reunited with her children and they settled with family in Boston’s North End.

As a single parent, Rosina raised her children while working full time in the textile industry and also working from her home. Truly the matriarch of her family, Rosina instilled in her children the importance of education, core values and the appreciation of family. She was a kind and wonderful woman; as beautiful inside as she was outside.

In 1978, Rosina moved to Revere to live with her oldest daughter and her family where she resided for the remainder of her life and became known to all sweetly as Nonna Rosa. Rosina was defined by her most treasured legacy, her family.

She was the loving and devoted mother of Giovanna Calanna and her husband, Celestino “Charlie” of Revere, Gina Sestito and her husband, Pasquale of Peabody and Joseph Spagnuolo and his wife, Roberta of Braintree; the cherished and proud Nonna of Ralph Calanna and his girlfriend, Heidi Carapelucci of Revere, Vincenzo Sestito and his wife, Sandra of Peabody, the late Paola Lucia Sestito, formerly of Saugus, Silvana Freni and her husband, Joseph of Burlington, Roberto Sestito of Salem, Daniela Lewis and her husband, Edward of Peabody, Stefano Sestito and his wife, Gabrielle of Middleton and Romina Spagnuolo of Braintree. She is adored by her great grandchildren: Gianluca, Matteo, Liliana, Sofia, Marco, Gisella, Luciano, Lorenzo, Arianna, Sabrina, Natalia and Isabella; the dear sister of Domenico Silano of Milano, Italy, Benito Silano of Toronto, Canada and the late Raffaele Silano, Pasqualino Silano, Lorenzo Silano, Ciriaco Silano and Antonio Silano. She is also lovingly survived by the Silano, Spagnuolo and Polichetti Families,many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Shirley Ring

Restaurant Industry Retiree

Shirley W. (Peterson) Ring passed away on August 21. She was 88 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Edward Ring, she was born in Somerville, the cherished daughter of the late Carl F. and Henrietta (Meyer) Peterson.

Prior to her retirement, Shirley worked as a server in the restaurant industry.

She was the devoted mother of Stephen Savarese and his wife, Deborah of Revere and Karen Benson and her late husband, Michael of Saugus; the adored grandmother of Amanda Savarese, Patrick Pisano and Paige Benson and the dear sister of Alan Peterson of Massachusetts, Linda Jordan of San Diego, CA, Elsie Russo of Las Vegas, NV, and the late Carl Peterson, Norman Peterson, Thelma Shallah and Pauline Peterson.

A funeral service will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, 302 Elm St., Everett on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Please go directly to the chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.

Funeral arrangements are from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St. Winthrop.

