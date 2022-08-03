Revere’s Own Fab Four: Sullivan, Lewis, Sack, Cummings To Play in Babe Ruth World Series

Four talented Revere baseball players – Seth Sullivan, Matt Lewis, Brendan Sack, and Kyle Cummings – will be competing for the Lynn Babe Ruth All-Star team in the Babe Ruth World Series next week in Virginia.

The Lynn contingent qualified for the prestigious, national tournament by winning the district, state, and New England regional titles. The team will bring a perfect 12-0 record to the World Series that will feature 12 teams from across the United States. The top three teams in each division advance to the single-elimination rounds.

“We wouldn’t have accomplished this without the contributions of these four players – that’s for sure,” said Lynn Manager Leon Elwell.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Seth Sullivan. “I’ve been friends with these guys and to share this experience with them has been incredible.”

The Revere Journal spoke to the four athletes about their baseball careers, winning the New England title, the potential of winning a World Series championship, and who their favorite MLB player is. Following are their remarks:

Brendan Sack

Brendan is the son of Scott Sack and Diane Sack. He is a member of the Revere High Class of 2025 and plays for the varsity baseball team.

Brendan is a pitcher, third baseman, and first baseman. He has been part of a deep staff that will be counted upon heavily in the World Series.

Asked about qualifying for the World Series and competing against other regional champions, Brendan said, “It’s been a really cool experience. Going to the World Series is just crazy. I’ve never been to Virginia, and I didn’t expect to be going there this summer.”

Sack said he played baseball with the other Revere players throughout his youth baseball career. “I grew up with them, played on All-Star teams with Revere and went to the States a bunch of times. It’s been a fun experience.”

Sack was a home run hitter in the Revere Youth Baseball League. “He led the league in home runs,” said Kyle Cummings.

Brendan’s favorite baseball player is Hall of Famer and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Kyle Cummings

Kyle is the son of Joyce Cummings and Kevin Cummings. Kyle had an outstanding season for the Revere High varsity Patriots, earning GBL All-Stars as a starting shortstop and pitcher. He batted close to .300. Revere finished 13-7 and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.

Interestingly, the 6-foot Cummings has taken over the starting catching position for the Lynn team. He has earned plaudits from the Lynn coaches and the pitching staff.

“Kyle has done a great job,” said Josh Doney, the ace of the Lynn staff with a 6-0 record.

Cummings was a perennial All-Star in the Revere Youth Baseball League, showing power with his bat.

“This is my year with the Lynn team, and I don’t see anyway how it could have gone any better,” said Kyle. “I’m excited about going to the World Series. To be the world champions would be awesome.”

One advantage of playing in the World Series is the likelihood of college baseball scouts being in attendance. Many say that Cummings emerged as a college baseball prospect in the 2022 high school season.

Kyle singled out Revere coaches Scott Sack, Danny Lewis, and Scott Sullivan for helping to develop his talents.

Kyle said his favorite player is Hall of Famer and former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz.

Seth Sullivan

Seth is the son of Scott Sullivan and Leanne Affonso. He plays in the Malden Catholic baseball program and is the starting centerfielder for the New England champion Lynn Babe Ruth team.

“It feels good to be going to the World Series,” said Sullivan. “We’ve worked hard to get to this point.”

Seth said his favorite coaches in the Revere Youth Baseball League were Sal DeAngelis, Patrick Keefe Jr., and Kevin Cummings.

“We’re sharing a dream together,” said Seth about the impending World Series experience. “We all wanted to get there. They’ve [the other Revere players] been my best friends since we were little kids. It’s been great playing baseball with the Lynn team, and we hope we can bring home the title. I want to thank all the Lynn coaches for helping us. They’re very good with development and teaching us how to be good people in and out of baseball.”

Seth’s favorite MLB player is Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

Matt Lewis

Matt is the son of Danny Lewis. He is a member of the St. Mary’s High School baseball team.

Matt has been a third baseman and pitcher for the Lynn contingent.

“It feels great to be going to the World Series,” said Matt. “We’ve been working in practices for two hours and 30 minutes every single day. We’ve spent most of our summer working toward his goal. It’s good to share this moment with my lifelong friends from Revere and to finally win something this big.”

Asked what it would be like to be a world champion for the rest of his life, Matt replied, “I’d love to to see it.”

Matt’s favorite MLB player is Boston Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers.

Patrick Keefe Jr. Lauds Four Revere Players

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, who coached all four players at various levels in local youth baseball, said he was overjoyed that the city of Revere will be represented at the World Series.

“It’s great to see athletes who played through the Revere baseball system, with some of them playing at Revere High school doing well – I’m excited that they’ll be competing at the highest level of tournament play in the country,” said Keefe.

Seth Sullivan was a member of Keefe’s Youth Baseball League Minor League champion White Sox team. Matt Lewis was a member of his Major League champion Red Sox team. Kyle Cummings and Brendan Sack were on Revere travel teams coached by Keefe and other sports community leaders.

“I’ve also coached alongside some of their parents,” related Keefe. “They’re all good kids and great athletes, and I’m happy for them.”