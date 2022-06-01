News Briefs

Auction & Summer Camp Scholarship Fundraiser Set for June 16

Salesian Boys & Girls Club will be hosting our 13th Annual Auction & Summer Camp Scholarship Fundraiser on Thursday evening, June 16th, at 6:00 p.m.

Join us as we come together to enjoy an evening with good friends, good food, great prizes, and fun at a unique outdoor tented event. We have some great prizes!

Representative Adrian Madaro will be our Master of Ceremonies and our Auctioneer.

The Don Bosco Award will be given to Nicole McCormack for her dedication and compassion, which resonates with Don Bosco’s passion for helping the young.

Funds raised will go directly for scholarships for summer camp and Club programs. Please help us reach our goal of raising $40,000 in Camp scholarships. No child will ever be denied because of financial reasons. Your gift will help to ensure our kids have a great summer experience.

Tickets are $50 each and are available to purchase online at www.SalesianClub.com or Facebook/Salesianclub or send a check to Salesian Boys & Girls Club, 150 Byron St. East Boston, MA 02128. If you would like to reserve a table, kindly contact Anita at 617-784-1744 or [email protected]

Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday

Fr. Dan Mahoney, pastor of Saint Francis de Sales parish, will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at Saint Francis de Sales Church, 303 Bunker Hill Street “On the top of Bunker Hill” also affectionately known as “The Firefighter’s Church” on Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m.

Fr. Dan will celebrate 66 years of priesthood, 54 years at Saint Francis de Sales parish and 44 years as pastor of Saint Francis de Sales. He also celebrates 27 years as assistant chaplain of the Boston Fire Department, 31 years as chief chaplain of the Boston Fire Department and chaplain of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, the 100 Club of Massachusetts, Boston Firefighters Local 718 ASL-CIO and previously served as chaplain of the Cambridge, Chelsea, Revere and Wayland fire departments as well as chaplain for many Charlestown organizations.

Everyone is invited to attend this Mass of Thanksgiving. Parking will be available at Flatley’s (formerly Schrafft’s) with shuttle service beginning at 2pm. Due to inflation and unemployment – Dr. Dan is asking for no gifts. Your presence is your gift.