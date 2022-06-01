RHS Graduation Set For Next Tuesday at Stadium

Next Tuesday evening 415 Revere High School seniors will walk the stage at Harry Della Russo Stadium and receive their diplomas as part of the high school’s in-person graduation exercise.

Revere High School (RHS) Valedictorian Jennie Pich, Salutatorians Nicholas Gerasev and Angela Huynh as well as Class President Shaimaa Bouras Saiah will join Mayor Brian Arrigo, Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly and Revere High Principal Dr. John Perella in welcoming the graduates.

“It is with great pride and appreciation that we graduate the Class of 2022 Tuesday, June 7,” said Dr. Perella. “This group of students have had a journey like none other. This year especially, I would like to thank them for bringing many of the great celebrations and energy back to the school. It is from their passion, inspiration, and beauty that hope lives on.”

Next week’s graduation will mark the final graduation for Perella as principal of the High School. Perella announced earlier this year he will leave RHS, along with Deputy Principal Leah Tuckman, at the end of the school year.

Perella has been a teacher, athletic coach, and administrator at Revere High School since 1997. In 2012, Perella took over as the Headmaster at Medford High School but returned to RHS as principal in 2018.

“We are of course very proud of the Class of 2022,” said Dr. Kelly. “They, along with their families and loved ones, have worked exceptionally hard to get to graduation. We know that many students have needed additional emotional support this last year and our students are no different but they have risen above the challenges and reached this tremendous milestone. We hope they move mountains in their lives after high school but also come back and share what they learn with the rest of us.”

RHS seniors have received over $140,000 in local scholarships and many will receive other scholarships and financial aid from the colleges they plan to attend.