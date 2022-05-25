Obituaries 05-25-2022

Jean A. Fernandes

May 17, 1933 – May 17, 2022

Jean A. (Henry) Fernandes, 89 of Leominster, formerly of Revere, crossed over peacefully on May 17, 2022, in her home surrounded by her most caring and beloved family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Woodsville, NH on May 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Judd) Henry and Martin Henry.

Jean was the beloved wife of 48 years to John A. Fernandes. Devoted mother of Cindy Nickerson of Melrose, Dorothy & her husband William Gould of Berwick, ME, John Fernandes of Revere, Katie & her husband Albert “AJ” Wornham of Leominster. She was the eldest of three sisters; predeceased by Barbara Dixon and the surviving, loving, youngest sister, Joyce Young, both of MN.

She was the loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren, Jon Brian, William & Michael Nickerson, Tara Marie Richards, John Joseph & Christopher Fernandes, Francesca & Anthony DiGiorgio, Jonathan Gould, Blake Croteau & Bryan Wornham. Jean leaves behind many beloved great grandchildren, close and dear friends whom she cherished.

She grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Girls High School of Boston. She was a proud & devoted foster parent for many years. Before her retirement she worked at Temple Tifereth Israel in Winthrop for more than 30 years and shared many friends. After retiring at the age of 80, she enjoyed living in Leominster, caring for her grandsons. She relished spending time at Cascade Campground in Loudon, NH. Most important to her was spending time with her loving family & dear friends. She enjoyed hiking, exploring, berry picking, bingo, puzzles, celebrating, and taking time to stop and smell the roses.

A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Maria D’Amore

Retired Seamstress

Maria (Mauriello) D’Amore of Revere, formerly of Montefalcione, Italy and East Boston, passed away peacefully on May 17 surrounded by her loving and caring family. She was in her 95th year.

A longtime parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church of Revere and a retired seamstress, she was the daughter of the late Caterina (Polcari) and Giovanni Mauriello, formerly of Montefalcione, Italy, the extraordinarily devoted wife of the late Michael L. D’Amore, former Veteran Staff Sgt. United States Army, who she met following World War II.

They were married for 40 wonderful years. She was the beloved mother of Anthony D’Amore and his wife, Kathy Carangelo D’Amore of Boston, Marie D’Amore of Revere and Atty Michael D’Amore and his wife, Dr. Natalie Roy D’Amore of Lynnfield; cherished sister of Rosa (Mauriello) Denapoli and the late Concetta Noviello and Giuseppe Mauriello; proud grandmother of Cristina and Michael D’Amore and Christiana D’Amore, all of Revere and Maxwell D’Amore of Lynnfield. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in her honor at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere and interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria’s memory to St. Anthony’s of Padua Parish, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151. For guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Fiorentino “Freddy” D’Andrea

Proprietor of D’Andrea & Son Construction

Fiorentino “Freddy” D’Andrea, 85, passed away at his home in Revere on Thursday, May 19 following a long illness. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Monday, May 23 and entombment was in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Freddy was a native of Montemiletto, Avelino, Italy. He came to the United States in the late 1950’s, settled in Boston’s North End and moved to Revere in the late 1960’s where he remained with his wife, Teresa and where they raised their four children.

Freddy was a stone mason who took great pride in his work. He worked independently, operating his own business D’Andrea & Son Construction for over 50 years.

He was a devoted husband and father, whose main focus was providing and caring for

his family. He also enjoyed working in his garden, growing a variety of fruits and vegetables and making his own homemade wine. In later years, Freddy and his wife spent winters at their home in Bonita Springs, Florida.

He was the devoted husband of the late Teresa (Guarino) D’Andrea, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, the loving father of Carmine and his wife, Nancy, Annette Rodil, Susan La Croix and her husband, John and Maria D’Andrea, all of Revere; the cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of six.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.