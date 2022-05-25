Guest Op-Ed: Statement on the Tragedy in Buffalo, N.Y.

By Mayor Brian Arrigo

The Revere Human Rights Commission and I stand united in the following statement to recognize the recent tragedy our country faced in Buffalo.

It is with great dismay that we have witnessed another hideous and racially motivated hate crime perpetrated against innocent Black people. Unfortunately, mass shootings are a powerful and important reminder that white supremacist extremism and systemic racism are interrelated — that the ideology and historical roots that sustain them are inherently the same. Hate has no place in this world and will not be tolerated in our community. We must all hold ourselves accountable to respect all of our neighbors and uphold civility in the City of Revere. No one should live in fear because of the color of their skin. This tragedy reminds us just how quickly hate can escalate into violence, so it is our responsibility to educate ourselves and unite against all forms of hatred. We will continue to elevate and bring awareness to all forms of racially charged domestic terrorism so that we can advocate for our fellow community members and stand against hateful acts such as these.

Important resources:

• How to talk to young people about this event: https://www.adl.org/blog/the-horrific-mass-shooting-in-buffalo-how-to-talk-with-young-people

• The impact of gun violence on children, families, and communities: https://www.cwla.org/the-impact-of-gun-violence-on-children-families-communities/

• The systemic racism Black Americans face, explained in 9 charts:

https://www.vox.com/ 2020/6/17/21284527/systemic-racism-black-americans-9-charts-explained

• Teaching about white supremacy and racism:

Take care of yourself and each other.

Brian Arrigo is the Mayor of the City of Revere.