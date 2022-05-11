Al Fiore Resigns From City Council

In a stunning development, popular Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore has resigned from the Revere City Council.

Fiore, who was elected to the Council in November, emailed his resignation to City Clerk Ashley Melnik last Friday. In the communication, Fiore wrote: “Mr. President and members of the Council: Due to my ongoing medical issues, I cannot effectively represent the residents of Ward 5. Therefore, effective today, I am resigning from the office of Ward 5 City Councillor. I would like to thank the residents of Ward 5 for the opportunity to serve and wish everyone well. Respectfully, Al Fiore.”

Al Fiore.

Fiore, who previously served as a councillor-at-large and was first elected at the age of 22 in 1991, had made a spectacular comeback to the Council, defeating incumbent John Powers in the final election in November after topping the ticket in the preliminary election.

Council President Gerry Visconti opened Monday’s meeting with the announcement of Fiore’s resignation Melnik then read Fiore’s communication aloud.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro was the first to speak after the announcement. “I just want to wish Mr. Fiore well,” Cogliandro said. “It was a pleasure sitting next to him since we were inaugurated. I just want to wish him well, and if needs anything, he can reach out to me.”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said, “It’s unfortunate that the councillor has given his resignation, but he has to do what’s best for him, his family, and I wish him nothing but wellness and health in the future.”

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo said he has had a personal friendship with Fiore for 25-30 years.

“He brought a lot to this City Council in terms of knowledge and understanding, but his health is paramount, and doing what’s right for him is going to supersede anything that any of us do up here on the City Council,” said Rizzo. “If we’re going to serve the residents well, then we have to be in the right frame of mind and be in the right health to be able to work effectively. So, I think he’s making the right decision and I want to offer him my best and continued support for whatever he needs.”

Said Visconti, “Obviously our health and our well-being should be our primary concern. I’m glad that Councillor Fiore has made that decision to make his health a primary concern. While he will be missed, I respect his decision. It has been a pleasure serving with him for this short period of time, and I wish him nothing but the best, and also a speedy recovery.”

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe also offered his best wishes to Fiore, stating before the meeting, “I know that nobody takes on a role they don’t want to fully commit to, but sometimes in our quest to take care of everyone else’s needs and look after those around us, we forget that we need to be able to care for ourselves. I commend Councillor Fiore for trying to put others over his own well-being, and I wish the best for him.”