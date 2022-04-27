News Brief

John T. DiLiegro Foundation Hosts First Annual 5K

This Sunday, May 1,

the John T. DiLiegro Foundation will host the First Annual John T. DiLiegro Foundation 5K to benefit Glioblastoma brain cancer research. The run will take place beginning at 8AM at the Whelan School and will last until the early afternoon. Runners will travel down Sargent St, Washington Ave, Lucia Ave, and Malden Street around the Urban Trail. They will then move onto Broadway and up Cushman Ave for a finish back at the Whelan School. Walkers will follow. The named streets will be closed for the duration of the race and residents will be notified in advance to traffic disruptions.

“My brother John T was diagnosed with a rare tumor known as glioblastoma brain cancer in February 2021,” said Karen DiLiegro, sister of John T recounts. “After a courageous battle he lost his life in February 2022 to this horrible disease. It is my mission to raise awareness for research towards a cure. Please join me Sunday May 1 for a 5K road race with all proceeds to benefit his foundation.”

John T was an esteemed community member who owned John’s Gas Station in Revere with his father, John DiLiegro Sr. for most of his 49 years. He was also a well-known member of the recovery community and would have celebrated 15 years of sobriety this weekend. He loved to run road races and 5k’s and rarely did so without his running partner and fiancé, Candice Borden.

“There was a certain energy when John T. walked into a room. He was a vibrant fitness enthusiast who was full of life,” Candice remembers, “He motivated everyone around him whether it was with work, fitness, sober life or just having fun. Before being diagnosed at the age of 49 with Glioblastoma grade 4 brain cancer, I never knew this horrible disease existed. With this 5k, and the start of the John T DiLiegro

Foundation by his sister Karen, our goal is to raise awareness and funds to support research in hopes of finding a cure, while helping families heal. John T. is still motivating me and a lot of others with this 5k. He would be telling us all we need to train harder if we want to beat him!”

The cost to run this race is $30 in advance and $40 the day of the race. Race will kick off rain or shine! Register to walk or run at the link below:

https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=127578&eventId=596717