Visconti Expects Busy Agendas at Upcoming Council Meetings

One week after making what is now being called his “decorum declaration” Revere Council President Gerry Visconti is expecting busy Council agendas right though the fiscal year 2023 budget planning season.

Visconti began the last meeting by asking his colleagues to be more professional and congenial in their discussions about councillors’ proposals.

“I thought the last meeting went a little smoother,” said Visconti. “But you never know how it’s all going to all pan out. You would hope that all of our councillors will be respectful and courteous, and I think they will be.”

Visconti said his intuition leads him to be believe the April 25 meeting will have plenty of motions.

“I have a feeling that our next meeting will be busy – usually at the end of the month they are, and with everything that’s going on, I think there’ll be a busy agenda. Plus, with the city budget season underway, we’ll be having several public meetings with residents throughout the process,” said Visconti.

Visconti said the Council will continue with twice-monthly meetings in May and June before going to single sessions during July and August.