Council Overwhelmingly Approves New Condominium Project at 133 Salem St.

Broadway Capital managing partner Michael Vienneau gave future developers a textbook demonstration on how to present a condominium project for consideration by city officials. He was thorough and transparent in his presentation, accessible throughout the process, and he responded quickly and amicably to neighbors’ concerns.

Vienneau also had the benefit of a prior success story on his impressive resume: the conversion of an old, nursing home in Chelsea into a beautiful condominium complex that has enhanced an entire neighborhood.

At Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved Broadway Capital’s proposal to build a 72-unit, owner-occupied condominium complex at 133 Salem St., the former site of the Annemark Nursing Home.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, who was a strong supporter of the project, expressed his gratitude to Vienneau, a former star athlete who is held in high esteem in the real estate industry, for his excellent work with the north Revere neighborhood and the Zoning Subcommittee.

“I want to thank you for improving this project even more,” said Serino.

Vienneau agreed to Serino’s request to a weekday construction work starting time of not earlier than 7:30 a.m.

Council President Gerry Visconti was pleased that city officials were able to engage in multiple, productive conversations with Vienneau’s team.

“It’s great working with somebody who knows where the city wants to be and making those concessions to help the city and residents,” said Vienneau. “It’s been a pleasure talking back and forth with you and your team to work this out for the betterment of the city, so I want to say thank you for doing that.”

“It looks like a good project, and we appreciate it,” Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky told Vienneau during the Zoning Subcommittee meeting.

The councillors voted 8-1 to approve the project. Ward 5 Councillor Al Fiore was the only councillor to vote against the project.