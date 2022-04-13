Brenda Lafrate Will Compete in Her Fourth Boston Marathon Monday

Four years ago, Brenda Iafrate decided to to run the Boston Marathon in honor of her 19-year-old daughter, Ariana, who had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I wanted to show Ariana that with determination and strength you can do anything,” said Brenda.

Brenda Iafrate crossing the

finish line in a past Boston

Marathon.

That noble goal has translated into more than $25,000 that she has raised for the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Iafrate, 57, administrative assistant to Revere Chief Financial Officer Richard Viscay, will be at the starting line in Hopkinton on Patriots Day Monday for the fourth time in the grueling 26.2-mile race that finishes on Boylston Street in Boston.

Her daughter, Ariana, now 23, sisters Bianca, 27, and Gianna, 25, Brenda’s husband, Dino Iafrate, as well as other family and friends, will be at the finish line of the world’s most famous marathon to congratulate her.

“I ran in the 2019, 2020 (virtual) and 2021 Marathons – it was held on Columbus Day last year for the first time,” related Brenda. “My best time was last year: 5 hours, 52 minutes, and 22 seconds.”

A self-described “huge fan of the New England Patriots”, Brenda said she is grateful to the legendary head coach’s charitable foundation for giving her the opportunity to join its team. “They gave me the opportunity, and every year and every mile I run, I run for Bill, but I also run for my daughter,” said Brenda.

She is a former Revere High School cheerleader, graduating in 1983. At 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Brenda is often told by other competitors that her long strides are advantageous in long distance running.

“Everyone tells me, ‘You look like a runner,’’’ said Brenda, adding, though, that shorter strides are better for running the hills on the Boston Marathon course. “If you take them short, you get there quicker.”

Looking back at her momentous decision of four years ago, Brenda said, “I just wanted to be able to run one mile for Arianna – and one mile turned into my fourth Marathon. So, it’s pretty cool.” Yes, it is.