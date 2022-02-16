News Briefs

State of the City Address Set for March 4

The City of Revere will be holding its State of the City Address, delivered by Mayor Brian Arrigo on Thursday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel at 400 Ocean Avenue.

Residents are invited to attend. You can also watch the Address by tuning into RevereTV on your television or their YouTube livestream.

Councillor Rotondo Returns

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo will be attending the Feb. 21 City Council meeting.

Rotondo said he was unable to attend recent meetings due to health-related issues.

Rotondo was re-elected to a two-year term on November 2, 2021.

Parks and Rec Events for Feb. School Vacation Week

The Revere Parks and Recreation Department, under the direction of Mike Hinojosa, has three outstanding programs scheduled for February School Vacation Week.

The Character Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Parks and Recreation Art Camp will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The Snow Tubing Field Trip to Nashoba Valley will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24.

All programs require pre-registration at www.revererec.org

February School Vacation Week 2022 Programs

The Department of Conservation and Recreation have are holding several events at local beaches and at the Belle Isle Marsh. All Programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Dress for the weather including possible ice on the ground. For more information call (781) 656-1485 or email [email protected]

Belle Isle Marsh Reservation

Location: DCR’s Belle Isle Marsh Reservation parking lot, 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston

Saturday, Feb. 19

An Oasis for Birds

7:30–8:30 am

Explore DCR’s Belle Isle Marsh & vicinity, which are known birding hotspots with a total yearly bird count of about 265 species. We will travel on foot on easy level terrain in search for Snowy Owls and other raptors, native sparrows, finches, and waterfowl. Expect to move to different locations by car or bicycle. Appropriate for Adults and Teens. Co-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club and the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh. Note that this program meets every month of the year on the 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month except when occurring on State or National Holidays.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Friday Feb. 25

Winter Wildlife Detectives

1:00-2:00 pm & 2:15-3:15 pm

Can you imagine living outside the entire winter like the coyotes do at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston? Join a DCR Park Interpreter as we explore the trails of the Marsh searching for signs (tracks, scat and chews) left by the wild creatures that are active during the winter. Appropriate for all ages. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Revere Beach Reservation

Location: Meet at DCR’s Revere Beach Reservation on the lawn and nearby beach at Eliot Circle. On the day of the event, look for the lawn signs “DCR Public program today. All are welcome.”

Thursday Feb. 24

Saturday Feb 26

Winter Beach Safari

10:00-10:45 am & 2:00-2:45 pm

Did you know that razor clams can rapidly burrow deeper into the sand when disturbed by predators? Join us to learn about the fascinating lives of animals of the seashore and to discover the new treasures of animal shells that have washed up on the beach. Appropriate for all ages.

Revere Republicans to Hold Meeting

The Revere Republican City Committee will be meeting on Wednesday, February 16 in order to elect delegates to participate in the May Convention. We will meet at the:

Joseph L. Mottola VFW POST

61 Lucia Avenue, Revere @ 6:15 p.m.

You do not need to be a member of the Revere Republican Committee in order to be a delegate for the convention, however you must have registered as a Republican as of December 31st, 2021, @ Revere City Hall. Delegates must be selected by mid-February, so let Paul or Joyce know before the meeting on the 16th, if you wish to be a delegate at the May Convention.

The Massachusetts 2022 Republican State Convention will be held on Saturday, May 21st, where delegates will gather in Springfield to endorse candidates for statewide office and to elect Republicans that will be on the November ballot.

Republican State Committee members:

[email protected] / 617-846-9331

[email protected] / 617-697-4002

Mask Mandate for Public Masses to be Lifted on Feb. 28

As of February 28, masks will no longer be required at public Masses in the Archdiocese of Boston.

Priests, Deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are no longer required to wear masks during the distribution of Communion, but the pastor may continue to require it if he wishes to do so.

Masks will also not be required in Parish Faith Formation programs as of February 28.

If a pastor decides that it is not yet time in his community for a dropping of a mask requirement, based on his knowledge of the needs of his particular community, he may continue to require the wearing of masks in his parish.

If the local municipality continues to require the wearing of masks in public places, the parish must comply with those regulations.

Parishes are still required to maintain, mark, and communicate a portion of each worship space as being reserved for those who wish to wear masks and social distance.

Parishes are also encouraged to continue to exercise and encourage caution in all parish activities.

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum SEEKING Holocaust-Era Artifacts

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will present a live virtual program for New England residents on Wednesday, March 9, from noon to 1 p.m., as part of its ongoing efforts to rescue the evidence of the Holocaust.

As event chair, former Museum Council Member Michael P. Ross will provide introductory remarks. A former Boston City Councilor, Ross is the son of the late Stephan Ross, who survived 10 concentration camps and was liberated by American soldiers at Dachau.

“Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum is in a race against time to collect Holocaust artifacts and oral testimonies,” Ross said. “The Museum is now focusing its efforts within the New England region and is offering specialized one-on-one appointments for people interested in donating artifacts or researching their family history.”

During the March 9 program entitled “Preserving Holocaust History: Collecting Artifacts and Researching Fates,” the following presentations will be made:

• Fred Wasserman, acquisitions curator of the Museum’s National Institute for Holocaust Documentation, will explain the Museum’s rigorous process for reviewing, acquiring, and conserving Holocaust artifacts, such as photos, letters, diaries, films, testimonies, and other objects that document the Holocaust, enabling the Museum to teach this history with authenticity and relevance to every new generation.

• Diane Afoumado, chief of the Museum’s Holocaust Survivors and Victims Resource Center, will explain the process of conducting personalized research on family history during the Holocaust.

Immediately following the March 9 program, the Museum will offer participants the opportunity to schedule personal appointments to discuss donating artifacts to the Museum, contributing oral testimony, or requesting assistance researching family fates.

To RSVP for this free program, advance registration is required:

ushmm.org/events/new-england-collections

For more information on the program, interested participants may contact the Museum’s Northeast Regional Office at [email protected]

MBTA Hosting Multiple Forums for Feedback

MBTA staff proposed to the Audit and Finance Subcommittee of the MBTA Board several fare policy changes as part of the MBTA’s Fare Transformation, which aims to make paying for transit easier and more convenient for our customers.

“These fare media updates will provide MBTA riders with greater flexibility through the introduction of ‘tappable’ forms of payment that are compatible with future fare readers on buses and trolleys, allowing for all-door boarding and, ultimately, for faster service,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We know some changes will take time to get used to, like the $3 card fee that allows for ‘one more trip protection’ and making sure every rider has a Charlie Card or other form of fare payment. But, if approved by the MBTA’s Board in April, we’re excited to make these important improvements to our fare system and to provide even more easy-to-use fare options to our riders.”

Upon completion of the public input process in March and subject to the MBTA Board approval in April, these policy changes would go into effect with the introduction of the MBTA’s next phases of Fare Transformation.

The MBTA is actively seeking public comment through multiple forums and channels on the following fare policy changes related to the upcoming fare media:

• Ending “Passback”: Currently allowed through the legacy fare system, the same CharlieCard or CharlieTicket loaded with fare value can be used to allow multiple riders through a fare gate. The MBTA refers to this practice as a “passback.” In order to have “proof of payment,” introduce mobile and contactless payments, and integrate the Commuter Rail without creating pricing errors, “passbacks” will be discontinued.

• Fare Media per Rider: Customers aged 12 and older will need to have their own fare media to ensure riders do not experience unexpected duplicate charges at fare gates and on fare readers as well as for riders to be able to provide proof of payment.

• $3 Fare Media Fee and Free Card Distribution: There will be a $3 card cost for most new fare media issued by the MBTA. The MBTA recognizes that the cost for fare media may be a burden for some riders and is currently developing a plan to distribute free Charlie Cards to minority and low-income communities through partner organizations. Cards will continue to be free to Reduced Fare Riders and for all riders purchasing a 1-Day Link Pass on a new Charlie Card.

• “One more trip” Protection on Charlie Cards: The upcoming fare media will allow riders to board with low/zero balance to improve convenience and avoid leaving riders stranded.

The MBTA welcomes and invites the public to provide feedback on these proposed updates and changes at a virtual public meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 PM and at the official public hearing to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 PM. For specific details to access these virtual meetings and/or to submit direct comments regarding these proposed updates and changes, please email [email protected] The public may submit comments through Thursday, March 31, 2022.

For more information about Fare Transformation, please visit mbta.com/FareTransformation or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.