Revere Chamber of Commerce to Open New HQ

The resurgence of the Revere Chamber of Commerce continues with the opening of its new headquarters on Broadway in March.

Amanda Schepici-Portillo, who became the business organization’s executive director in September, said the Chamber will soon move in to the new offices that are located at 313 Broadway, right next door to the Brewin Café.

Mayor Brian Arrigo will lead the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for March 24. State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco, and State Sen. Lydia Edwards will be invited to the ceremony, as will other local and state dignitaries.

“We’ve found a great space and look forward to moving in next month,” said Portillo.

Membership is Soaring

Under the leadership of Portillo and RCC President Brian Davis, the membership roll has increased to 40, a robust average of eight new members each month.

“We welcomed five new members last week and we’re working on recruiting many more businesses,” said Portillo.

One of the newer members is John Kingston, manager of the Revere Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union who was elected to the Revere School Committee in November.

City Council President Gerry Visconti, president of Middlesex Mortgage Financial Inc., is joining the Chamber of Commerce.

“I look forward to rejoining the Chamber and working with the other businesses to improve our community,” said Visconti. “It’s an exciting time for the organization, with a growing membership and Amanda’s vibrant leadership.”

Networking and Speaking in the Community

Portillo recently visited Revere High School where she made a speaking appearance in the school district’s highly successful internship program.

“I conducted a training session with the students on how to make the most of their internships,” related Portillo. “It was a special experience for me because I attended Revere High. When I was speaking, I realized that the students were born the year (2004) I graduated.”

Interestingly, RHS senior Lillian Murcia Calderon will be an intern at the Revere Chamber of Commerce upon the opening of the new offices.

Davis a Guiding Force in RCC

Portillo said that Brian Davis, vice president of Minuteman Press, has been instrumental in the growth of the Chamber and the excitement that the organization is building in the community.

“What’s inspiring about Brian is that he trusts me and supports me, and we have a relationship that we can be open and honest with one another and that’s really, really important,” said Portillo. “He’s somebody who was willing to embrace a new chapter for the Chamber and he has given me the reins in making that happen. Without his support, I wouldn’t have been able to make the progress I’ve made.”

Upcoming Events

The Chamber will hold a networking night March 9 at 6 p.m. at Volare’s on Broadway. RCC members and non-members are welcome to attend the get-together.

The Chamber is also making plans for an awards gala for later this year.