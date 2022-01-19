Senator-Elect Lydia Edwards to be Inaugurated January 20

Senator-Elect Lydia Edwards will be sworn in to the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday, January 20th at 12:00 pm. Members of the Edwards family will join the Senator-Elect in person. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event will have extremely limited in-person attendance.

In compliance with the City of Boston’s COVID-19 policies and vaccine passport requirements effective January 15th, supporters of the Senator-Elect will host a watch party at Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02111 from 12 – 3 p.m. Attendees can show a CDC vaccination card, digital image of a CDC card, an image of any official immunization record, or their vaccine verification application.

“I committed to residents to hit the ground running in fighting for affordable housing, sustainable transportation and strong communities,” said Senator-Elect Lydia Edwards. “I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Massachusetts Senate and am already at work to advocate for our district.”

In the immediate future, Senator-Elect Edwards will establish constituent advisory groups for residents of the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District to share their opinions and expertise on critical issues, including housing and recovery, facing the district and to guide her advocacy with regards to the one-in-a-generation American Rescue Plan funding.

On her election day and in between deliveries to poll workers, Senator-Elect Edwards testified in support of legislation to authorize rent stabilization in the Commonwealth. Today, Senator-Elect Edwards met with Revere officials and community leaders to discuss collaboration on issues of housing & recovery, and participated in meetings with members of the State Senate.

Upon being inaugurated, Senator-Elect Edwards intends to take immediate action to advocate for legislation she authored to seal eviction records and to cosponsor bills by colleagues concerning housing stability, energy siting reforms and a moratorium on prison construction. The Senator-Elect also supports immediate enactment of comprehensive voting legislation.