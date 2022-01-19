MOMS Expands With Acquisitions

MOMS, the family-owned leader in New England powersports, that also has a dealership in Revere, will begin providing its industry-leading customer service to powersports enthusiasts in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts after its recent acquisition of a pair of family owned, multi-line dealerships.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, MOMS completed the acquisition of Enfield Motorsports in Enfield, Conn., and more recently acquired Valley Motorsports in Northampton, Mass.

MOMS, which previously operated a network of seven dealerships in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, now brings the MOMS experience to riders in Connecticut and Western Mass. Like MOMS, both Enfield Motorsports and Valley Motorsports have been family owned and operated businesses that developed outstanding relationships with customers over 50 years in business.

Customers of both dealerships will benefit from the extensive financing resources that MOMS offers, and from the greatly expanded availability of products that can be transferred among the nine MOMS dealerships throughout New England.

High Praise for Enfield Motorsports Owners

MOMS President Joel Wheeler expressed his great respect for the integrity and business acumen of the family that led Enfield Motorsports for decades.

“Dealership founders Bruce and Shirley Miller earned their excellent reputation with great customer service and community involvement over the years,” he said. “Their children ensured that Enfield Motorsports has remained a top choice among the region’s riders, and we are honored to take over for Dale and Diane as they ease into retirement.”

Wheeler said MOMS plans to retain the dealership’s existing sales, service, and parts department staffs. Pending OEM approval, the store will continue to offer powersports products from the same premium brands, including: Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Ski-Doo, Polaris, and more.

Carrying on the Valley Tradition of Excellence

Jerry Randall and John Schieffelin founded Valley Motorsports in 1973, and Randall and his family have delivered the dealership’s legendary customer service in recent years.

“It is the support of this community, our loyal customers, and employees that have made our business a success,” said Jerry Randall. “I am grateful to all of you that I’ve had the honor to know over the years… It was important to me that my life’s work and passion for powersports would be carried on after my retirement. I am confident that the MOMS dealership group is the right choice to continue as the enthusiast-oriented dealership we’ve always been. They will provide the same excellent customer service.”

Wheeler said MOMS will retain the dealership’s personnel to ensure continuity and a smooth ownership transition. Pending OEM approval, the store will continue to carry powersports products from premium brands that include: Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Kymco, and Yamaha.

MOMS was founded in 1973 as Motorcycles of Manchester [NH], a family-owned business offering pre-owned motorcycles, parts, and service. The company has since become New England’s powersports leader, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, unmatched customer service, outstanding technical service, accessories, and apparel. MOMS dealerships have access to vast financing resources and offer personalized financing to suit each customer’s unique needs. There are MOMS dealerships in Manchester, Groveton, and Gorham, N.H.; in Enfield, Connecticut; and in Foxboro, Revere, North Chelmsford, Tyngsboro, and Northampton, Massachusetts. The company is among the top U.S. dealers for Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot, and Polaris off-road vehicles, and is also among the leaders in U.S. sales of Yamaha products. MOMS dealerships also offer vehicle rentals through EagleRider. Additional news about all MOMS locations is available at www.MOMS73.com.