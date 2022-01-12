Residents Can Now Access Clean Energy and Save on Electric

Residents within Eversource’s service territory now have the option of locally produced, clean renewable energy through the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program. Located 1 hour south of the city on Cape Cod, two new community solar farms, totaling 7 MW, will produce enough energy annually to power 960 homes.

Both homeowners and renters are eligible to subscribe to this project through RooflessSolar™ with no long-term commitment, upfront costs, or cancellation fees. This is a completely free program for area residents. Once subscribed, residents can expect to save up to 10% on their electric utility bills. The average customer saves $176/year!

Community solar is the answer for those who do not wish to install solar panels on their property, rent and don’t own a home, or would like the option to take their solar with them to their next home. The electricity generated by the solar farm is delivered into Eversource’s power grid and then distributed to subscribers in the form of on-bill credits.

To see your estimated savings and subscribe, please visit boston.rooflesssolar.com/. Space is limited, so act fast!