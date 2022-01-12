McKenna Seeks Leniency on Trash Violations During Holidays

The City Council voted to approve Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna’s motion that the Department of Municipal Inspections do not issue trash violations during the Christmas holiday week.

McKenna said that residents have much more recycling and garbage during that week, and they are being penalized due to the overflow in their trash receptacles.

“I understand the meaning of sanitary, especially when it comes to barrels and the rodent problems that we’ve had over the years, but during Christmas holiday week, I just think we should just give the residents a present and not ticket them because their garbage can is over five inches,” said McKenna. “I’m just asking the city to overlook during Christmas holiday and New Year’s holiday for the overflow.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino agreed with the intent of McKenna’s motion, saying one of his constituents was fined for having an overflow of gift-wrapping paper.

“The week of Christmas there should be that grace period because there is additional [trash],” said Serino.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo asked that “some discretion” should be used in giving out fines.

“These are own residents and I think we can implement a little common sense,” said Rizzo. “Let’s give our own residents a break. I don’t think we need to be nailing our residents. If you have someone blatantly putting trash out on the street, well, of course, that’s one thing. But if you’re going to be nailing people every time their barrel’s a few inches up, I find that pretty wrong.”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said, “It’s common sense. You have people over during the holidays. There’s going to be extra trash. People need some leeway. We’re asking for two holidays out of the year. I’m for the motion. Let’s vote for it.”

After City Council President commended McKenna for her motion, the Council voted unanimously to support the motion.