Council, School Committee Will Take Oaths of Office Monday Night

Revere City Clerk Ashley Melnik will administer the oath of office to the newly elected members of the City Council and School Committee at the inauguration ceremony Monday (7 p.m.) in the Council Chambers.

Melnik said that due to COVID-19 protocols only members of the elected officials’ immediate families will be allowed to attend the ceremony. All guests must wear a mask.

“There will be a brief, swearing-in ceremony,” said Melnik, while also noting that the ceremony will be televised live on the Revere TV YouTube channel.

The members of the City Council to be inaugurated are Councillors-at-Large Dan Rizzo, Steven Morabito, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Visconti, and George Rotondo, along with Ward Councillors Joanne McKenna (Ward 1), Ira Novoselsky (Ward 2), Anthony Cogliandro (Ward 3), Patrick Keefe (Ward 4), Al Fiore (Ward 5), and Richard Serino (Ward 6).

The members of the School Committee to be inaugurated are Carol Tye, John Kingston, Susan Gravellese, Michael Ferrante, Aisha Milbury-Ellis, and Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo. Mayor Brian Arrigo serves as ex-officio chair of the Revere School Committee.

Immediately following the oath of office ceremony, the City Council will hold an organizational meeting at which time the councillors will select the president and vice president of the 2022 City Council. Melnik said the organizational meeting will be open to the public as mandated by the Open Meeting Law.

The Council will also vote on a communication to approve the warrant for the State Senate Final Special Election to be held on Jan. 11, 2022.