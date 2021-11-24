Anthony D’Ambrosio Endorsed by Arrigo, Citywide Elected Officials

Special to the Journal

With his latest round of major endorsements, Anthony D’Ambrosio continues an unprecedented campaign that has united activists, elected officials and leaders from across the City of Revere.

“When I first announced this campaign, I was determined to unite the City of Revere in a way it hasn’t been in over a generation,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio. “The overwhelming support that we have received from every corner of Revere, has allowed us to work throughout this district to bring our unifying message to voters who are tired of politicians beholden to special interests. We will work until the last minute on Election Day to ensure that the voices being ignored on Beacon Hill have an advocate for them in their next State Senator.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo has endorsed candidate for State Senate Anthony D’Ambrosio

Brian Arrigo, Mayor of Revere

“As the Mayor of Revere and someone that has worked in the State Senate, I know the transformational impact our legislators can have on a community. Anthony D’Ambrosio has a unique blend of experience and ideas that will benefit each and every resident of this district. I am proud to call him a friend and colleague and I will do everything I possibly can to help him be victorious in this special Democratic Primary.”

Dan Rizzo, Former Mayor of Revere and City Councilor At-Large Elect

“As a former Mayor of Revere and an At-Large City Councilor I know first-hand how important it is to have colleagues in the Legislature that will fight tirelessly for their communities. Anthony D’Ambrosio is the clear choice in this race when it comes to knowing how to get things done and bring people together for the betterment of us ALL.”

Steven Morabito, Revere City Councilor At-Large

“Anthony D’Ambrosio is the environmental candidate in this race. He knows that our next State Senator must protect Revere Beach and our coastlines throughout the district. He will hold Wheelabrator, Logan Airport and the many industries that call our district home accountable for the noise, air and traffic pollution they create.”

George J. Rotondo, Revere City Councilor At-Large

“Anthony D’Ambrosio is a unifying voice that has brought people from all walks of life together to get big things accomplished here in Revere. I can’t wait to see what he can do as our next State Senator.”

Mark Silvestri, Revere City Councilor At-Large Elect

“Over the last few years, I’ve had an opportunity to build a professional & personal relationship with Anthony. Anthony is committed to continuing to support our district’s veterans and address the public health issues of addiction and homelessness. Anthony’s passion for service is exactly what the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District needs. That is why I am endorsing Anthony D’ambrosio for State Senate.”

Gerry Visconti, Revere City Councilor At-Large

“It has been over 30 years since the City of Revere had a State Senator call our community home. Anthony D’Ambrosio has unified Revere like I have never seen before. Together, we can send him to the State Senate to be the voice we need in these uncertain times.”

John R. Correggio, Former Revere City Councilor At-Large

“Our next State Senator needs to be someone who stands with working families and organized labor. Anthony D’Ambrosio will be the advocate we need in the State Senate giving a voice to those struggling to be heard.”

D’Ambrosio has previously been endorsed by: The Revere Teachers Association, Revere Fire Fighters Local 926, Winthrop Fire Fighters Local 1070, State Representative Jessica Giannino, Former State Representative RoseLee Vincent, Northeast Metro Vocational School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, Revere School Committee Members Carol Tye, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Revere School Committee Member Elect John Kingston, Former Revere School Committee Member Peter Martino, Former Revere City Councilor Charlie Patch and Chelsea City Councilor Leo Robinson.

Anthony D’Ambrosio is a graduate of Yale and Cambridge Universities. He is currently a member of the Revere School Committee where he led the creation of a districtwide Equity Advisory Board; led the implementation of a districtwide mental health audit with enhanced services for students; and fought for union and labor rights.

He has managed a 3,500-person nonprofit organization that provided community-based services ranging from early childhood education to homelessness relief; taught public school classes on disability and mental health issues related to social media and academic performance.

Professionally, he has advised on the technology sector and growth strategies for some of the world’s most innovative technology companies.