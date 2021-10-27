Revere Voters Go to the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2

The campaigns are winding down, and on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Revere voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the councillor-at-large, ward councillor, and school committee races.

In the councillor-at-large election, there are six candidates for the five at-large seats on the City Council. The incumbents are Steven Morabito, George Rotondo, Gerry Visconti, and Anthony Zambuto. The other candidates for councillor-at-large are former mayor Dan Rizzo and Veterans Services Director Marc Silvestri.

There are three contested ward races in the city. In Ward 2, Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Manny Carrero Jr. are seeking the position. In Ward 3, Anthony Cogliandro and Al Terminiello Jr. are seeking election to the seat that is currently held by Arthur Guinasso, who decided to not seek re-election. In Ward 5, Councillor John Powers and former Councillor-at-Large Al Fiore are running for the position.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino are running opposed in the election.

The School Committee election has nine candidates for six seats. Mayor Brian Arrigo also serves on the School Committee in his capacity as chief executive of the city.

The incumbents are Stacy Brondson-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye. The other candidates are Vanessa Biasella, Jacqueline Chavez, John Kingston, and Aisha Milbury-Ellis.

There will be at least one new member of the Revere School Committee as current member Anthony D’Ambrosio opted not to seek re-election after topping the ticket in the 2019 election. D’Ambrosio is a candidate for State Senate in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District in the Dec. 14 special election.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.