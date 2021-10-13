News Briefs

McKenna lays the groundwork for graffiti removal at Revere bridge

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna made the motion, got it approved unanimously, and now waits for MassDOT to make it happen.

McKenna requested that the graffiti be removed from the Winthrop Avenue Bridge.

“The graffiti has been there for three months and it’s disgusting,” said McKenna. “It’s getting worse. Every single piece is covered in graffiti. The bridge goes over the railroad tracks where Railroad Avenue is.”

McKenna said she first put in the work order locally, but now believes the bridge is under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Knights Gift Card Raffle

The Revere Knights of Columbus is once again having it gift card raffle. For only $10.00 you will have a chance to win one of two gift card raffles totaling $250.00 each. The gift cards are from various businesses and include the Marina at the Wharf, The Tides in Nahant, Peter Woos, Market Basket, Luberto’s Bakery and others.

If interested, Please consider, You can send your check to the Knights, 29 Central Avenue , Revere Ma. 02151, or John Verrengia at 385 Main Street, Wakefield, Ma. 01880 or email John Verengia at [email protected]

The drawing is not for several month, so please help us out.

Eighth Human Case of WNV in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) last week announced the eighth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a male in his 50s who was exposed to WNV in Middlesex County.

Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties are athigh risk and 71 communities are at moderate risk. There are no additional risk level changes associated with this new case.

“The risk from WNV is starting to decline but some risk will remain until the first hard frost,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Although people over the age of 50 are at greater risk from West Nile virus, all ages can be affected. People should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

In 2020, there were 11 human cases of WNV infection identified in Massachusetts. WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms. When present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-menthane 3, 8-diol (PMD)], or IR3535 according to the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

• Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

• Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs should be flushed out to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). If an animal is diagnosed with WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the DPH by calling 617-983-6800.

More information, including all WNV and EEE positive results, can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page at www.mass.gov/MosquitoesandTicksor by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.

D’Ambrosio responds to boston’s change to indigenous people’s day

Senate candidate Anthony D’Ambrosio has issued the following statement on Boston Mayor Kim Janey to change the name of the Columbus Day Holiday to Indigenous People’s Day:

“Mayor Janey’s actions have caused more division and anger in Boston and throughout Massachusetts. I am proud of my Italian immigrant roots. No insider politician’s decision will change that.

This could have been done in a way that recognizes the plight of Indigenous people while not offending many Italian Americans.

When will political insiders learn? True leaders unite people not divide them.”