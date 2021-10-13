Ballot Positions for Nov. 2 Election Released

Election Commission Diane Colella explained that ballot positions for the Nov. 2 final election were determined alphabetically, with the incumbents listed first on the ballot, followed by the other candidates who are also listed in alphabetical order.
In the case of a ward race where there is no incumbent, such as in Ward 3 where Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso is not seeking re-election, the names of the two candidates (Anthony Saverio Cogliandro and Albert J. Terminiello Jr.) appear in alphabetical order.
Following are the ballot positions for the Nov. 2, 2021 election:
Council- At-Large
Steven Morabito
George Rotondo
Gerry Visconti
Anthony Zambuto
Daniel Rizzo
Marc Silvestri
School Committee
Stacy Bronsdon-Rizzo
Michael A. Ferrante
Susan J. Gravellese
Frederick A. Sannella
Carol A. Tye
Vanessa J. Biasella
Jacqueline Chavez
John Kingston
Aisha Milbury-Ellis
Ward 1
Joanne McKenna
Ward 2
Ira Novoselsky
Manuel Carrero Jr.
Ward 3
Anthony Saverio Cogliandro
Albert Terminiello, Jr.
Ward 4
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr.
Ward 5
John F. Powers
Al Fiore
Ward 6
Richard Joseph Serino