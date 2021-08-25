Obituaries 08-25-2021

Samuel Anthony ‘Tony’ Chiarella

Retired MDC Police Officer

Samuel Anthony “Tony” Chiarella, 78, died on Friday afternoon at his Beachmont home.

The husband of June (Duncan) Chiarella with whom he shared 37 years of marriage, he was born in Boston and raised in Revere, the son of the late Vincent and Mildred (Pagliuca) Chiarella. A retired MDC Police Officer, he was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two companions, Scoobie and Charlie, three children: Lauretta Chiarella and Gina Gallarelli-Chiarella, both of Revere and Anthony Chiarella of Pittsfield and four grandchildren. He was the brother of Jeanette Leonard of Brockton, Louise Baldyda of Webster, Rose Marie Paulsen of Revere, Carol Kellog of California and the late Lauretta Chiarella.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Thursday, August 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made MSPCA- Boston www.mspca.org.

For directions and condolences, visit: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Margaret O’Hara-Shanahan

First Female Member of the Revere City Council, Fidelity Investments Retiree and Favorite Server at Maggio’s and Companions Restaurants

A funeral was conducted on Tuesday, August 24 at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere for Margaret P. “Peggy” (Driscoll) O’Hara – Shanahan, who died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, August 16. A Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church was followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Mary Driscoll. Peggy was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1954. She married, raised her children in Revere and was the first female City Council Woman in Revere, sworn in in place of her former husband, Edward L. O’Hara.

Her love for her daughters was unwavering, they are what always mattered the most and her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Peggy went to work for Fidelity Investments as a funds processing analyst for many years until she retired. She also worked as a server at Maggio’s Restaurant in Revere and Companions Restaurant for many years. Peggy’s personality made her everyone’s favorite server. She always made everyone feel special.

A late member of the Immaculata Guild, Peggy had many interests and talents; one of course was her gift to decorate and redecorate a room or a home. A very talented seamstress, she could make anything and she would share her creations with her family and friends.

She had a deep love for the beach. She could often be found at Revere Beach with her dear friends, Cynthia and Maureen with the children in tow. Although she loved to travel to the West Coast, her favorite place was being with her daughters.

She was the loving and proud mother of Lynne A. Caramello and her husband, Ret. Revere Fire Lt. James V. Caramello of Revere, Erin M. DeNofrio and her husband, Michael DeNofrio of North Reading, Lauren A. O’Hara and Revere Police Captain Amy M. O’Hara and her husband, Frank Shea of Middleton; cherished grandmother of Alexandra, Casey, Caitlyn, Mia and Frankie; dear sister of Paul J. Driscoll and his wife, Annette of Revere, the late John “Jack”, George “Gigi” and James Driscoll. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as by many friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Eileene Sherriff

One Hundred Years Young

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on August 23 for Eileene G. (Driscoll) Sherriff, who passed away peacefully on August 18. She was 100 years young.

Eileene was a longtime member of the Winthrop Golf Club, Past Treasurer of the Revere PTA and a member of the Board of Directors of the Eldorado County Club Apartments in Hallandale, FL.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Sherriff, she was the cherished mother of Linda A. Della Porta – Morse and her two late husbands, Gerald A. Della Porta and Donald B. Morse, Jr., of Middleton and Robert N. Sherriff and his wife, Sandra (Insalaco) Sherriff of St. Pete Beach, FL, formerly of Swampscott; proud grandmother of Jay A. Della Porta and his wife, Patricia, Todd D. Della Porta and his wife, Jill, Nicole S. Caylor and her husband, Erik, Ryan L. Sherriff and his wife, Arielle, Crystal M. Sandler and her husband, Martin and Sarah L. Morse; cherished great grandmother to Kyle D. Della Porta, Gerald A. Della Porta and his wife, Carrie, Keith D. Della Porta, Chad D. Della Porta, Katia Della Porta, Joshua Dempsey and his wife, Kim, Lindsey Sandler, Amelia S. Caylor and Charlotte E. Caylor. She is also lovingly survived by three great great grandchildren.

She was the dear sister of the late Mary G. Driscoll, the late Daniel F. Driscoll, Jr. and his late wife, Doris, the late Genevieve L. Miret and her late husband, Francis, the late Thomas H. Driscoll and his late wife, Helen. Many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive her. Eileene’s canine grandson, Brayden Morse, is missing her already.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Remembrances may be made to the Prospect House Activities Fund c/o Nicole Levesque, 420 Reservoir Ave., Revere, MA 02151. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.