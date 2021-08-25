Revere High Football Opens Pre-Season Workouts

Seeking to continue the momentum from consecutive outstanding seasons, the Revere High School football team will begin its pre-season scrimmage schedule against Hamilton-Wenham Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Sixty-five players are participating in pre-season practices. “That’s a lot of kids for us, so it’s a good turnout,” said head coach Lou Cicatelli. “We’ve been in the weight room during the summer. I’m pleased, so far so good. They’re a good bunch of kids. It’s a young group and there’s a lot of teaching that is going on at practices.”

Prior to the local practices, Revere participated in mini-camp sessions at Northeast Regional in Wakefield with Coach Donald Heres’ Northeast Golden Knights, Beverly, Amesbury, and KIPP Academy of Lynn.

Revere is also slated to scrimmage Northeast on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at Della Russo Stadium. The Patriots will open their regular season against Peabody on Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Della Russo Stadium.

Marchese Wins Team’s Ironman Competition

Mark Marchese, a senior running back, took first place in the team’s annual Ironman Competition that measures a player’s strength, mobility, and conditioning.

The event is traditionally held at Revere Beach, but it was moved inside to the Merullo Fieldhouse.

RHS Captains are Elected

Revere High will have four captains this season: seniors Augusto Goncalves, Elmahdi Elkeaouakibi, and Wilmer Rodriguez, and junior Max Doucette.

The team held captains’ elections last Friday.

Quarterbacks Contend for Starting Position

With Revere High’s All-Scholastic quarterback Calvin Boudreau now attending Curry, the signal caller’s position is up for grabs.

The two leading contenders at QB are senior Anwar Marbouh and freshman Carlos Rizzo.

Mark Marchese, Wilmer Rodriguez, and David Barreto are vying for the running back positions.