Reds Claim Revere Youth Baseball Minor League Title: Marco Spiriti Pitches a Two-Hitter in Win Over Mets

Ace southpaw Marco Spiriti allowed only two hits and struck out 10 as the Reds defeated the Mets, 8-2, to capture the Revere Youth Baseball League Minor League championship Monday at Papasodora Field at Griswold Park.

Coach Nick Rystrom’s Mets had won the first game (7-5) of the best-of-three championship series, but Coach Anna Addonizio Spiriti’s Little Red Machine, who was undefeated during the regular season, stormed back to win Game 2 (18-9) and the winner-take-all finale.

Spiriti pitched a complete game for the Reds, who finished their season with a sparkling 16-1 record. “He did great, I’m so proud of him,” said Addonizio Spiriti, the winning pitcher’s mother. “Our catcher, Ryker Flahive, also did a great job. He was awesome.”

Marco Spiriti, Anthony Addonizio, and Michael Coffey each had two hits while Rocco Spiriti reached bases three times with a single and two walks and scored a run.

Domenic Diano and Dominic Rystrom each had basehits for the Mets, who advanced to the finals by defeating the Royals and the Twins in the playoffs.

“I told the team that we made a lot of improvement during the season, and we made it all the way to the very last game, and we were the only ones to beat the Reds this season,” said Nick Rystrom. “I’m proud of all the Mets players.”

Addonizio Spiriti said it was a building process toward the championship, with most of the Reds players being two-year or three-year members of the team.

“It took a while to get where we wanted to be, said Addonizio Spiriti. “The first loss [to the Mets] stung a little bit, but we had a couple of practices after that, and I kept telling them to just believe in themselves. They’re all friends, they get along well together, and they respect each other, and that’s important. They had fun and worked hard, and I’m so proud of them.”