Morabito Won’t Run for Senate, Announces Support for D’Ambrosio

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said Tuesday that he will not be a candidate for the State Senate seat in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District if Sen. Joseph Boncore leaves office.

Boncore is a finalist for a high-level position at the Massachusetts Biotecnology Council.

“It’s a personal choice,” said Morabito in explaining his decision to not run for the senate seat. “It’s just not the right time for friends, family, myself.”

Morabito, who is running for re-election to the City Council, said he will be supporting Anthony D’Ambrosio for state senate if Boncore leaves office.

D’Ambrosio, a member of the Revere School Committee, was set to officially announce his candidacy for state senate at a reception Tuesday night at Cut 21 Restaurant in Revere.