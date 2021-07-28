License Commission Votes to Suspend Liquor License

After several months of working with the owners in order not to suspend the liquor license of Antonia’s at the Beach, the Revere License Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to impose the suspension of the license until the paperwork of the corporation is in order and the paperwork complies with the rules and regulations of the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Commission (ABCC).

“This is a tough vote, but we have to take it,” commission member Linda Guinasso said before the vote. She added, “I don’t see how we can give you one more chance.”

”We need restrictions on the license,” Commissioner Daniel Occena noted. “This is not a punitive measure and not turning a blind eye to the rules of the ABCC. You have received a lot of breaks.”

“We want your business to thrive, but it has to run right and properly,” added commission chairperson Robert Selevitch to Fernando Loaiza, who was representing Antonia’s at the Beach. Selevitch also pointed out that the city of Revere could be held liable because the legal paperwork is not in order and the commissioners are aware of the violation.

Loaiza told the commissioners that he has tried to fix the paperwork, specifically with the naming of a manager, but it has been difficult inasmuch as he cannot be named on the legal paperwork because he is not a citizen of the United States and that Rodrigo Angulo, who is listed as the manager, is away taking care of his mother.

Loaiza also blamed the current inability to hire the number of wait staff and chefs that he needs, as well as a manager, because many workers do not want to stop collecting unemployment benefits that pay more than if they work at the restaurant.

The suspension will take place five business days after Wednesday’s vote and the commissioners offered to hold a special meeting if the paperwork is submitted before the next scheduled meeting in August.

In other matters before the commission, the commissioners unanimously approved the following:

The application of Veterans Assisting Veterans for a one-day Entertainment License, to be exercised in the rear parking lot at 649-1 Squire Road on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, August 15, 2021. The license will include a concert, with the proceeds to benefit veterans. The expected number of attendees is 300;

The application of the Revere Beach Partnership for a special one-day License for an All-Alcohol, Common Victualler, and Entertainment license to be exercised in a fenced-in area set up on Revere Beach on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the International Sand Sculpting Festival;

The application by Dot’s Army for a special one-day License for a Malt, Common Victualler, and Entertainment license to be exercised at the St. Mary’s ball field on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, September 12, 2021. The license will be for a cornhole tournament fundraiser to raise funds for the Jimmy Fund. The expected number of attendees is 150 – 200;

The application by El Paso Enchiladas, LLC d/b/a Algiers Place, Ahmed Ghiat, Manager, for a Common Victualler License to be exercised at 1559 North Shore Road. Requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. and requested seating is 18. Ghiat told the commissioners that the restaurant will be a food-based establishment, featuring North African cuisine. He also noted that the need for such early hours is that he hopes to attract breakfast takeout customers; and

The application of of Nilhar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Woody’s Liquors, Rajendrakumar Patel, Manager, for an Alteration of Premises to consist of an expansion of the retail premises and the basement storage.

This application generated somewhat of a dilemma for the commission. Michael Wells of the city’s Inspectional Services Department (ISD) asked the commissioners not to approve the application because he said there is a lot of trash behind the building, with several citations amounting to hundreds of dollars having been issued by ISD.

After asking several questions, the commissioners were satisfied that the trash in the lot behind the building was most likely not coming from the liquor store, but from other people disposing of their debris. Selevitch noted that in prior dealings with Patel, “He runs a good store and we can take his word that he will take care of the debris.”

In other matters, the commission voted to renew the licenses of Justin Donuts, Inc. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 345 Frank Bennett Highway, and Luberto’s Pastry, Inc. d/b/a Luberto’s Pastry Shop, 208 Broadway.

The following communications were approved:

1. Advisory from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) regarding the expansion of patio service and takeaway/delivery of alcohol by on-premises licensees.

2. ABCC Return No Action (RNA) for application of Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc. for an alteration of premises.

3. ABCC RNA for application of Scalzi Hospitality Corporation d/b/a Casa Lucia for an All Alcohol Restaurant license.

4. ABCC approval of application of Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors for transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store license.

5. ABCC approval of application of Ocean Ale House of Revere, LLC d/b/a Fine Line Tap Room for a change of license type to All Alcohol Restaurant.

6. ABCC approval of application of Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse’s for transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant license.

7. Notification from the City Solicitor of the extension of the remote meeting provisions of the Open Meeting Law until April 1, 2022.