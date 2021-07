Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito is continuing to weigh the possibility of running for state senate in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District.

Morabito has pulled papers for the councillor-at-large race. He said if he were to enter the senate race, he would resign from his position as councillor-at-large.

Morabito received close to 5,000 votes in the 2019 at-large race to earn re-election, taking second place overall among the nine candidates in the final election.