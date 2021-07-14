Boncore may Leave State Senate for Position at Mass. Biotech Council

When Lisa Kashinsky of Politico Massachusetts Playbook first reported last week that State Sen. Joe Boncore was letting his colleagues know that he “plans to leave for a job at MassBio [Massachusetts Biotechnology Council],” it set off a lot of speculation and political activity in the senatorial district that includes Revere.

Anthony D’Ambrosio.

The Boston Globe followed with a story stating that “Boncore, 39, still has more interviews for the leadership job, according to a person familiar with the hiring process.”

The Revere Journal has been unsuccessful in its efforts to secure a statement from Sen. Boncore about the job offer. However, Mass. State Senate Clerk

Michael Hurley has confirmed to the Journal that Sen. Boncore has filed disclosure forms stating that he is a prospective employee of the Massachusetts Biotechnology.

Boncore has served as state senator for the district since 2016 when he won a special election for the seat previously held by Anthony Petruccelli.

D’Ambrosio strongly considers run for State Senate seat

Revere School Committee Anthony D’Ambrosio is strongly considering a run for State Senate.

D’Ambrosio, 25, attended Revere public schools and is a graduate of Yale University. He also holds a Master’s degree from Cambridge University in England.

D’Ambrosio topped the ticket in the 2019 School Committee election, garnering an impressive total of 5,243 votes.

Revere Councilor-at-Large Steven Morabito, who ran for the seat in the 2016 special election, released the following statement Monday: “Team Morabito is exploring the option to run for Senate if Sen. Boncore leaves. I will resign as Councilor-at-Large and remove my name from the ballot if I pursue a run for State Senate.”

Democratic State Committee member Juan Pablo Jaramillo is also considering a run for the state senate seat.

“Our district is a proud working-class, immigrant corner of the Commonwealth that deserves representation that is rooted in our shared values,’’ said Jaramillo. “I’m proud of what I’ve delivered for working families in our district as a community organizer and as Senator Boncore’s Budget and Legislative Director, and I›m continuing to talk to my wife, family, and other community leaders about the possibility of running to replace Senator Boncore when and if he leaves the state senate.

Boston District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards said in a statement Tuesday: “It is an opportunity. It’s a rare one, and I’m looking at it. I’m going to talk with my friends and family and of course my supporters throughout the district to see what they think. Ultimately, I will have to make a decision and I’m not there yet.” State Rep. Adrian Madaro has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the state senate seat.