City Clerk Melnik Honored as Unsung 2021 Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Journal

This month, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women announced the 2021 Commonwealth Heroine Award honorees. The annual awards recognize women across the Commonwealth for their extraordinary contributions to their local communities in public or community service. Among this year’s honorees is Ashley E. Melnik, a Revere resident nominated by Representative Jessica A. Giannino.

“Ashley Melnik is a shining example of an unsung heroine who works tirelessly to make the City of Revere a better place for all to live, work, and visit,” said Rep. Giannino. “I was proud to nominate Ashley because in addition to what is in her job description as City Clerk, she goes far above and beyond what is expected and truly cares about her community and its people.”

As the City Clerk, Ashley works day-in and day-out to make municipal government easier to navigate. She leads a team who works on the front lines of City Hall helping our residents by accurately preserving public records and certifying all vital statistics for the city. Ashley also provides administrative support to the City Council, is a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public and Clerk to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Although this may sound clerical, Ashley’s job goes far beyond just filling and maintaining records. She is a resource to anyone navigating city hall or municipal government who needs help. Often when people enter Ashley’s office, they are going through a life event, whether it be a marriage or something more solemn such as requesting death certificates, Ashley handles each resident with care. As the moderator for almost all public Zoom meetings for the City of Revere – both day and night – Ashley worked throughout the entire pandemic to ensure there were no hiccups when it came to public participation in municipal meetings.

In addition to her professional duties, in which she goes far above and beyond the parameters of her job description, Ashley quietly gives of herself to the community in various other ways to help make people’s lives better. She is a member of the Rotary Club, and spends her free time volunteering in various local organizations, such as the food pantry. Ashley is always the first to offer help for anyone in need. She is a generous donor to many nonprofits, and never seeks recognition for the things that she does. Often, she is behind the scenes happy to roll up her sleeves and help.

Perhaps most important to her is her family. She is a proud auntie to her brother Mike’s children, Caden and Lyla, and daughter of June and Don Melnik – both of Revere. She is also a loving caretaker to her two fur babies, Port and Odin. Ashley’s compassion and kindness extend far beyond her job description. She takes difficult situations and upset residents and handles them with kindness, compassion, and grace.

Ms. Melnik will be recognized and honored at a virtual ceremony on June 23rd hosted by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission is an independent state agency that was legislatively established in 1998 to support equal opportunities for women in the Commonwealth in all areas of life and to promote their advancement. To encourage attendance for family and friends, and in celebration of our heroines, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women will be streaming this celebration “Live” on their Facebook page at 12:00pm on Wednesday June 23, 2021.