News Briefs

RBC Recognizes First Beautiful Home of 2021

In a return to normalcy after the long pandemic, the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) has recognized this year’s first “Beautiful Home”.

The recipient of this award is Mr. and Mrs. Juan Santos of Ford Street. The Santos family has created a lovely front space with very little grass by the clever use of a multitude of flowers. As one walks into the front area (which is their parking spot), the fence along the side of the property is lined with attractive benches separated by pots of colorful geraniums and petunias. On the opposite side of the area, rose bushes, rhododendron bushes, and yellow and orange lilies flank the fence leading to the front of the house. The front of the house contains pots of flowers (impatiens, geraniums, dahlias) and hanging baskets of geraniums creating a warm and welcoming area.

All of the yard work is done by Mr. and Mrs. Santos who plan to beautify the rear of their property in the future. The RBC congratulates the Santos family and encourages all residents to beautify their property as they have done.

National Guard Returns from Washington D.C. Mission

This week, 400 soldiers and airmen of the Massachusetts National Guard returned home from a 10-week public safety support mission in Washington, D.C. The deployment fell under Governor Charlie Baker’s Jan. 25 activation order, which made up to 700 Massachusetts National Guard personnel available to augment the security and logistics capabilities of various agencies in the region. With the Governor’s consent, these service women and men undertook this second phase of the federally funded mission.

On Friday, May 14, Governor Baker had the chance to meet, address, and thank members of the Guard for their continued service while he was in Washington D.C. for a series of meetings with federal authorities.

Although the Massachusetts National Guard remains ready to assist when called, there are no current plans to deploy further personnel to support public safety in Washington, D.C., and all Guard personnel associated with this mission have returned to their home stations.

Baker-Polito Administration Recognizes Memorial Day with Video Tribute

The Baker-Polito Administration on Monday recognized Memorial Day with a virtual tribute honoring our fallen military heroes and their families. The video released highlights Governor Charlie Baker’s remarks at the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund’s Flag Garden on Boston Common, and a recent visit by Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito to the Massachusetts State Veterans’ Cemetery in Agawam.

The video is available at www.mass.gov/MemorialDay.

Governor Baker’s Remarks:

“Now most of the recipients of that very special class [Medal of Honor recipients] don’t usually make it back.

And there are plenty of examples of that represented by many of the flags that are behind us today.

And as one of these people who’s had a chance to spend a big part of my professional career serving in public office at the local and state level, I am acutely aware that it’s the sacrifices and the generosity of spirit, and the courage, of those who serve – and their families – who make it possible for our democracy to continue to operate on behalf of the people that we all serve.

The debt that’s paid by the flags here and the folks they represent can never be repaid.

But the one thing I have heard time and time again from Gold Star Families in my conversations with them over the years, is ‘Through the tragedy, I hope you never forget, and you always take time to honor and remember, those who have made possible through their sacrifices, all that we hold dear here in Massachusetts and across the country.’”

LGBTQ Pride Flag-Raising Ceremony June 7 at City Hall

The City of Revere will hold an LGBTQ Pride flag-raising ceremony on Monday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in front of Revere City Hall.

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said the month of June is LGBTQ Pride Month and Monday’s event will be Revere’s second annual flag-raising ceremony.

Mayor Brian Arrigo will preside over the ceremony. Morabito will be one of the speakers during the program.

The LGBTQ flag will be displayed on the City Hall flagpole through the month of June.

Boston Glory to Have Full Capacity at Home Games

In accordance with state and local guidelines, Boston Glory will have full capacity at Hormel Stadium. Boston Glory is a professional ultimate team and member of the 22-team AUDL (American Ultimate Disc League). Featuring men’s players from across New England, the team is poised to begin its inaugural season.

“This is what it is all about,” team owner Peter Collery said. “Going through this past winter and spring without the guarantee of fans in the building was tough, we’re so excited to be able to shar our product. We’re going to create a really fun environment for fans of all ages. With an incredible product on the field, we’re excited to get the stands packed. Even if you’re not too familiar with ultimate, we’re confident you’ll fall in love after a couple hours at Hormel.”

The AUDL has been gaining popularity across the country since 2012. Boston Glory’s season will begin in Pittsburgh on June 5. Glory will make their home debut at Hormel Stadium in Medford on June 11 against Atlanta. Tickets are available now on the team website at https://theaudl.com/glory.

Grant for the Future of Work Program Available

The Baker-Polito Administration and MassDevelopment have announced up to $1 million in funding for the sixth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, a MassDevelopment program that accelerates business formation, job creation, and entrepreneurial activity in communities by supporting infrastructure that fuels locally based innovation.

Eligible organizations may apply for seed grants of up to $15,000 to study the feasibility of new collaborative workspaces or fit-out grants of up to $100,000 for new equipment or building improvements, including adjustments to help spaces adhere to the social distancing and health and safety standards outlined in the Commonwealth’s sector-specific COVID-19 Workplace Safety Standards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the outlook for what it means to be ‘at work’ for many people, with Massachusetts’ vast network of coworking spaces offering another avenue for working, creating, and collaborating,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “Through MassDevelopment’s Collaborative Workspace Program, our administration is pleased to offer coworking spaces the resources they need to grow their membership, expand offerings, and make adjustments to keep members safe.”

Since its pilot launch, and through the first five rounds of grants, the Collaborative Workspace Program has made 164 awards totaling $9,842,041 for the planning, development, and build-out of collaborative workspaces.

The full Request for Proposals is available at massdevelopment.com/cowork. Responses are due by 5 p.m. on July 2.