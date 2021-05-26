McKenna Praises Responders to Endicott Avenue Fire

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna thanked Revere firefighters, police officers, and other responders for their amazing efforts during Thursday’s five-alarm fire on Endicott Avenue.

Following are Councillor McKenna’s remarks at Monday night’s City Council meeting:

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., a horrific fire started on Endicott Avenue in Beachmont and moved through five other houses. It was amazing to see all these departments that came together to control this fire to only six houses. With the density of this neighborhood, it could’ve been a lot worse. The Revere Firefighters, under the direction of Chief Bright, and other neighboring fire departments were amazing!

A heartfelt thank you to the following: The Revere firefighters, The Revere Police,The Revere Water Department, The Revere DPW, The Salvation Army, The Red Cross, Cataldo Ambulance service and rehab, Boston Sparks Association, and the building inspectors.

A special thank you to Deputy Chief Glen Rich, Captain Steven Parson, Firefighter Mike Amato, and Firefighter Eric Gibson.

These firefighters went above and beyond their duties to retrieve personal belongings and pets for the fire victims.

I would also like to thank Firefighter Frank Barry and Captain Robert Fortuna for being in constant communication with me. My apology if I missed anyone.

Finally, I would like to thank the the people of Revere, the Beachmont community and everyone else that came together with generous donations and kindness! It was overwhelming to witness the outpouring of people who wanted to help these families. I am very blessed and honored to be a part of the Revere community.