Garden Remedies Donates $30K to MVES

Garden Remedies recently donated $30,000 to Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) toward supporting elder services and nutrition programs in the City of Melrose. This gift will help ensure that MVES’ program participants who reside in Melrose will have access to multiple healthy aging services and carefully prepared and nutritious meals. MVES services an average of 675 Melrose residents a month.

“We are very thankful to Garden Remedies for their generous donation, especially during these challenging times that COVID-19 has brought to older adults,” says Daniel O’Leary, CEO of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “I would also like to thank Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur who recommended us to Garden Remedies as the charitable nonprofit organization that could receive the gift and make sure it was effectively used to benefit older adults in need in Melrose.”

Brian Moran, Co-CEO/CFO of Garden Remedies says, “Garden Remedies is focused on being a great neighbor and supporter in all communities where we operate. Early this year we spoke with Mayor Brodeur about his administration’s key initiatives for 2021 and he made it clear that improving elder services and attacking food insecurity were two priorities as we emerged from the pandemic.” He continues, “Mystic Valley Elder Services’ focus on promoting health and independence for older adults, along with their nutrition and food distribution programs, has been incredibly important during this very difficult time. Garden Remedies is excited to assist with their phenomenal mission and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with MVES and the broader Melrose community.”

“Seniors are an important part of the Melrose community and we are grateful to have MVES provide programs to them that keep them living independently and stay emotionally engaged,” says Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur. “That is why I recommended them to Garden Remedies as the nonprofit they should support with their kind gift.”

Garden Remedies is a vertically-integrated grower and provider of premium cannabis products offering its products at their Marlborough, Melrose and Newton adult-use and medical dispensaries as well as at third-party dispensary partners across the Commonwealth.

