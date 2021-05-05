Arrigo, Board of Health Announce Mobile Vaccine Initiative ‘Mobile May’

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Board of Health announced “Mobile May,” a campaign focused on bringing mobile vaccination clinics to different sectors of the Revere community. Mobile vaccinations have been utilized in Revere since early April when the Revere Board of Health brought their vaccination clinic to the Northgate shopping center when eligibility opened up for essential employees. As vaccination rates increase, the City of Revere has seen case numbers and deaths drastically decrease. Currently, the 7-day case average 9.9 – the lowest average since before Columbus Day. 48% of Revere residents have received their first dose and 31.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.

“The most important thing is getting our city vaccinated. Bringing the vaccination clinics to where our residents live and work makes the process more convenient and allows more people to get a vaccine,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Our goal is to reach 70 percent vaccinated by July 4. In order to do so, the Revere Board of Health is constantly thinking of strategic ways to bring clinic opportunities to different neighborhoods, congregations, and communities in the city.”

Outreach continues with the Revere COVID ambassadors, who routinely distribute multilingual clinic flyers to businesses, employees, houses of worship, and neighborhoods. The COVID ambassadors provide multi-lingual support at the Revere Board of Health vaccine clinics and help answer questions at the Revere Vaccine Hotline (781-286-8182). The COVID ambassadors are also assisting the Revere Board of Health in door-knocking campaigns and outreach for the Mobile Clinics.

The City of Revere also launched its vaccination information page, which includes data, clinic information, and a calendar of Mobile May destinations. The first stop on the Mobile May tour is at 139 Shirley Ave on Saturday, May 8 from 2-6 PM, where they will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The next stop will be at St. Mary’s Church on Sunday, May 9 from 10:30-2:30. All clinics are open to all Revere residents and employees 18 and older. To view the Mobile May schedule, check out www.revere.org/vaccine. You can organize the calendar for “vaccination events” – more options will become available throughout the month.

Currently, Revere residents can receive their vaccination at a number of different clinics and pharmacies. Residents are urged to sign up with the State to be notified when they have an appointment available for you at a MassVax site or call 2-1-1. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center continues to vaccinate at the Wonderland Ballroom – please call 617-568-4870 or visit www.ebnhc.org to sign up for an appointment.