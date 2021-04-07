State Officials Award $2.3 Million in Grants

The Baker-Polito Administration announced approxi-mately $2.3 million in awards for 51 additional busi-nesses in the latest round of COVID-19 relief grants ad-ministered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corpo-ration (MGCC). As in prior rounds, each grant recipient meets sector or demographic priorities set for the grant programs administered by MGCC.

With the addition of this round of grants, the Admin-istration has awarded more than $650 million in direct financial support to 14,402 businesses across the Commonwealth. Grants for this round were awarded to 13 minority-owned, and 21 woman-owned, businesses; 17 recipients are located in Gateway Cities, and 21 busi-nesses have not received any prior aid.

MGCC also recently announced the availability of funding to support non-profits that offer technical assis-tance designed to help existing small businesses recover and thrive post COVID-19, as well as community devel-opment financial institutions that will back the recovery, resiliency and growth of small businesses in underserved communities through matching capital.