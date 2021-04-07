Chelsea Curves Construction Look Ahead Through April 17

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone is in the median. All 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

*From Monday, 4/5 to Friday 4/9, Route 1 Southbound will be reduced to 2 lanes. The lane reductions will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Local Street Closures

•There are no street closures scheduled during this look-ahead period.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Placement of bridge barrier and installation of final highway lighting will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•Route 1 Southbound: The installation of barrier cover plates, remove asphalt, waterproofing roads, and installing fiber optic through the Chelsea Curves.

•Project-Wide: Under deck draining, installing fire standpipe, and preparation for anti-graffiti coating.

Completed Work

•All remaining work is within the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the job. Work continues on the reconstruction of parking lots underneath the Chelsea Viaduct.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.