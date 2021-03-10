City Council Briefs

Revere Firefighter President O’Hara Speaks at Council Meeting

Revere Fire Dept Lt. Kevin O’Hara, in his capacity as president of the Revere Firefighters Local 926, made a brief appearance at the Revere City Council meeting Monday night.

City Council President Anthony Zambuto prefaced O’Hara’s remarks by stating, “I’m going to allow the Lieutenant to speak even though this should not have been before us at this time. However, I’m not having any councilors’ discussion on this – it’s going to two committees, the Retirement Board and the Ways and Means. When the Retirement Board acts on this, it will come back to us in Ways and Means and we’ll deal with it then.”

Said O’Hara, “Tonight I’m here to speak on special legislation I submitted to the Council that I believe we have no problem with it going to the Retirement Board to be discussed. It’s going to be a long process. I believe it’s a three-step process. This is basically special legislation that’s going to fix something that was broken, that needs to be repaired. It’s regarding reserve time that the brothers and sisters of Local 926 have earned and after ten years, it was taken away from them.”

Richard Viscay, city finance director and head of the Retirement Board, appeared during the matter but did not immediately address the issue.

Public Art Commission Appointments Submitted

Mayor Brian Arrigo submitted the names of Naomi DeMauro, Rob Zierten, Jason Barletta, Kirsten Green, Brian Harkins, Erin McCarthy, and Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna for appointments to the newly formed Revere Public Art Commission.

Appointments Subcommittee Chair Arthur Guinasso said the appointments will be reviewed for approval at the March 22 (5:30 p.m.) subcommittee meeting.

Council Approves New Veterans’ Signs

The City Council approved a motion by Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky that requests Mayor Brian Arrigo to include in the 2022 Fiscal Budget funding for the replacement of veterans’ memorial signs in Ward 2.

Novoselsky said the signs (including poles and engraved plates) in Ward 2 have been missing since the Blizzard of ’78, some 43 years ago. “Twenty veterans’ signs have been lost as far as their being memoralized,” said Novoselsky. “I’ve worked with four mayors and I’m not throwing anybody under a bus, but I’m just frustrated. I’ve worked with four mayors and three veterans’ directors and only two have been reinstalled. I think it’s time the Mayor put some money in the budget to replace these 20 veterans’ names in my neighborhood